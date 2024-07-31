Moment occurred at the opening ceremony of the Olympics; “Brigitte will love it,” writes an internet user

A greeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and the country’s Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, went viral on social media. Internet users pointed out the intimacy of the gesture.

The moment took place on Friday (26 July 2024), at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Macron holds the minister’s arm. She, in addition to holding the French president’s arm, places a hand on Macron’s neck and gives him a kiss on the neck. In another image, Macron kisses the minister close to the mouth.

“Why is French President Emmanuel Macron making out with his sports minister (and subordinate) Amélie Oudéa-Castéra?”, wrote an internet user.

“Brigitte will love it”, wrote another internet user, in reference to the French president’s wife, Brigitte Macron.

