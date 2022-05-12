ReviewIt’s tempting to see the costume drama Mothering Sunday comparable with Downton Abbey † The same period; the twenties. The same environment; wealthy English provincials with an estate. And many staff who take on the daily tasks.

Mothering Sunday Star rating Star rating Star rating Star rating Star rating Drama



But the big difference is the tone. Has Downton Abbey a reassuring character, with this film that is not the case at all. The after-effects of the First World War lie like a heavy and black blanket over the two families portrayed. Sons who died at the front are missed daily.

The Niven couple (played by Oscar winners Colin Firth and Olivia Colman) go through life apathetically. Like they just woke up from a coma. Their pain and sorrow is witnessed by the maid Jane (Odessa Young), who is also having an affair with the son of the other family, played by Josh O’Connor.

stark naked

Jane later becomes a celebrated writer, as some of the interludes show. She witnesses a family drama that gets an unexpected sequel in the film. Apart from the content is Mothering Sunday also portrayed very differently than Downton Abbey†

The French director Eva Husson has the young loving couple wander naked through the bedroom and library of the estate in long scenes. Young, in particular, is a symbol of this bold approach. Her moments of happiness stand in stark contrast to the new drama that hits the viewer like a sledgehammer.

Directed by: Eva Husson. Starring: Colin Firth, Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor and Olivia Coleman.

Josh O’Connor in Mothering Sunday. © Cineart

