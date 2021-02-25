Who are you ? Juliette Mancini’s “you” is an “I” which seeks itself beyond the gaze of others: a mirror, methodical and sensitive deconstruction like an exercise in symbolic dissociation. In this monologue in boxes, the designer apostrophes herself, reviews the significant moments of her life, superimposing on her family and personal history the flood of news and catastrophes that unfold like a tsunami. Throughout the chapters, the pencil line connects the dizziness of the world with intimate anguish in graphic finds. An initiatory journey that is both feminist and political which subtly reveals the paradoxes of desire beyond the binary of genres, social injunctions and anchored hierarchies. A poetic and catharsis comic book to question the weight of heritage on identity. L. S.