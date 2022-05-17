In the style of local celebrity figures, the former president, Martin Vizcarrahas been the target of a Ampay that he would prove an alleged infidelity to his wife, the former first lady Maribel Díaz.

On this occasion, it was not a show program like “Magaly TV, the firm” that dealt with the case, but the journalistic space “Panorama”. According to the Sunday reference, Vizcarra would have traveled to Cusco to meet a woman with whom he had romantic conversations. The departure date of the former president coincides with that of the person involved.

YOU CAN SEE: Martín Vizcarra on disqualification of 5 more years imposed by Congress: “It will be reversed”

According to the report issued on Sunday, May 15, the former head of state requested permission to travel to the imperial city in February. According to the “Panorama” investigation, said trip would not have been just for business. The journalistic program managed to discover that the former president met the former candidate for Congress for Somos Perú Zully Pinchi. In addition, he spread the chats that would show that there was a personal relationship between the two.

“I love you, I need to give you a hug and you don’t know how much I miss you, you are my baby, you are my king”, Pinchi writes to Vizcarra, who only replied: “I love you, see you later.”

The former president would have told Zully Pinchi to say another name at the reception of the hotel where he was staying to “avoid roches.” Photo: Congress

YOU CAN SEE: Martín Vizcarra: “The majority agrees with changes in the Constitution, but not now”

But beyond just conversations, in another chat, Vizcarra shares his room number with the lawyer. Nevertheless, asks you to mention another name at reception.

“Enter and ask for the name of Rudy Ramos, that is to avoid roches. I love you”, wrote the former governor of Moquegua. The latter was criticized by the journalist specializing in ampays, Magaly Medina, who stated that not even politicians are saved from being unfaithful.

YOU CAN SEE: Congress: SAC approves constitutionally denouncing Martín Vizcarra

This may aggravate Vizcarra’s current situation, since the disqualified congressman He requested a permit from the Judiciary to be able to carry out said trip in order to carry out political activities for the El Perú Primero party. In the request, he informed the judge of his case that he was going to travel with a party delegation and indicated as a companion precisely the name of Rudy José Ramos, general secretary of his group.

However, the same journalistic report shared other chats showing how Vizcarra organized a meeting in a luxurious hotel, which was not reported in the document presented to the Judiciary after the permit.