The couple made up of Chiara Ferragni and Silvio Campara continue to date away from prying eyes

It is a new phase in her life that the well-known digital entrepreneur is going through and experiencing, Chiara Ferragni.

serious relationship

In fact, the times of the noise and popularity that long characterized her past relationship with her ex-husband are far away. Fedez.

In his present, a new, important love story continues at full speed, which began albeit with some difficulty, with Silvio Camparathe CEO of Golden Goosean international luxury sneaker brand. On the other hand, Chiara herself had said it clearly: “Nothing and no one can hinder my path to happiness”.

The latest indiscretion about Chiara Ferragni and her new partner

The well-known journalist reveals the latest, tantalizing background relating to the love story between Chiara Ferragni and Silvio Campara Gabriele Parpiglia during the radio broadcast of Rtl 102.5.

The journalist returned to talk about the famous couple and the doubts that still circulate about the continuation of their relationship. This was his story:

“News! Yesterday was the birthday of the well-known entrepreneur, he turned 50 I think. The two celebrated, no one knows. Intimate and romantic dinners, a sign of a very strong relationship, the two are united more than ever, a relationship of planning.”

relationship far from the lights of dawn

Parpiglia then revealed again:

“Theirs is a relationship far from the lights and advertising and newspaper gossip. This story travels in a healthy and slow way, as perhaps it should be when you are building something. If there are photos of the romantic dinner? There may be shots of people getting into the car.”

A serious story, away from the limelight

The relationship between Chiara Ferragni and the entrepreneur Silvio Campara would therefore be a serious relationship, built brick by brick, in small steps, which does not feed on the limelight but which prefers the shadow of confidentiality and intimacy.

FEDEZ

Fans’ hopes for a possible flashback with Fedez have faded, rekindled following the release of the rapper’s latest song, entitled “Collective hallucination”. Song that Ferragni herself defined as one “fake romantic song”.