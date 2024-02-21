Registered last February 13th and made public only today are four new trademarks registered by INTI CREATESthat is to say “Card-en-Ciel”, “Flamefrit”, “Kingdom's Return” And “Bokura no Kingdom”.

Only of these Bokura no Kingdom is known to be a mobile RPG released in Japan in 2011, which may finally be coming to the West. The company plans to announce a new title on the occasion of PAX East 2024 which will take place from March 21st to 24th in Boston and judging by the images it could be a card game in the style of Mega Man Battle Networkso “Card-en-Ciel” would be the most likely title.

Source: CHIZAI WATCH Street Gematsu