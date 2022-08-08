The developer and publisher Inti Createsknown for his work on games such as Mega Man Zero, Azure Striker Gunvolt, and Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, has announced that it is working on an all-new 2D action platformer that looks like a mash up of all three previous titles. .

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge takes the shooting mechanics of Mega Man and blends them with the hand-to-hand combat seen in classic Castlevania titles. The game stars two demon hunters, Shinobu and Maya, who must infiltrate a dangerous castle that now stands in the place of their old school. You can switch between characters to take advantage of their unique abilities, or you can join a friend to play cooperatively.

“Grim Guardians centers on two demon hunters who return to their school after a mission but find a demonic castle in its place. Players control both demon-slaying sisters in this side-scrolling 2D action game. Players must master the unique skills and attributes of each of the sisters to pass the challenging levels with the bosses that await them. They will also be able to find new paths through each level using the skills of the two characters, in order to keep the game phases fresh“.

Despite the game being made playable for attendees at the “BitSummit X-Roads” indie games fair in Kyoto this weekend, it appears that Grim Guardians is still in the early stages of development, so a release date is probably still a long way off.

Source: Nintendolife.