Blaster Master Zero – developer Inti Creates’ excellent retro reimagining of Sunsoft’s classic Blaster Master series on NES – is getting a third installment on 29th July

Blaster Master Zero 3 is described as the “final chapter” in the series, and promises a “journey into uncharted territory full of new experiences” – although it’ll retain the wonderful blend of tank-based Metroidvania-style exploration and top-down. shooting seen in previous games.

“Protagonist Jason travels to where the series all began, the planet Sophia, in order to save series heroine Eve in this final installation of the story!”, The developer explains on its website. You can get a taste of the ensuing action in its enthusiastically narrated trailer below.

Blaster Master Zero 3 – Announcement Trailer.

Blaster Master Zero 3 will be available on PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC – via Steam and the Epic Games Store – when it launches on 29th July, where it’ll cost $ 14.99 USD (around £ 11).

In other Inti Creates news, the developer has offered brief update on the next installment of its equally entertaining run-and-gun shooter series Azure Striker Gunvolt.

Work on Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 continues at the studio – Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon director Hiroki Miyazawa has joined the team as an “action director”, we’re told – and the game now expected to be complete and ready for launch on Switch next year.