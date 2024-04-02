Divine Dynamo Flamefrit is the title of the new project announced by INTI CREATES, a 2D action game that pays homage to 90s fantasy and mecha anime. The target platforms and launch window have not yet been disclosed, but we can already see a first trailer.

In Divine Dynamo Flamefrit we will be able to venture into a fantasy world with a view from above, putting ourselves in the young man's shoes Yuuto Hino, hero summoned from another world. Whenever a boss battle begins, the game switches to first-person action as Yuuto climbs aboard his robotic companion, Flamefrit. In Divine Dynamo Flamerit we will fight enemies with sword blows, rotations and furious attacks. By mastering the sword and our mecha we will live a magical adventure.

Divine Dynamo Flamefrit – Announcement Trailer

