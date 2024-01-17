Intestine | Hypersensitivity to grain may be due to the scalp, research reveals – Nutrition therapist encourages “more experiments”

Many people suffer from stomach problems that they think are caused by gluten. It may be that belief alone causes symptoms, says the nutritionist.

Our intestines feel worse than before. One is bloated, another suffers from cramps, the third runs to the bathroom and the fourth has a blocked stomach.

Every second Finn have some sort of functional stomach ache.

One of these ailments is gluten sensitivity, which is different from actual celiac disease. So many people blame grain for a painful stomach, says the licensed nutritionist Reijo Laatikainen. However, in some people, the hypersensitivity may be partially mental, he says.

An argument A boxy rationale with a recently published with a nosebo study.

Nosebo is the opposite of the placebo effect. If you believe, for example, that gluten is the cause of stomach symptoms, it is likely that a person will get symptoms when they think they are eating gluten – even if it is not on their plate.

The recent study involved people who did not have celiac disease but had subjective, i.e. perceived, gluten hypersensitivity.

Half of the test subjects were told that their portions contain gluten. The rest were told they would not be getting gluten. In both groups, half received wrong information.

In the study, those who were told that there was no gluten in their rations had the fewest symptoms. It didn't matter if this was true or not.

People who knew they were getting gluten and were getting it had the most symptoms. On the other hand, those who believed they were getting gluten but didn't had nearly as many symptoms.

This does not mean that gluten sensitivity does not exist, Laatikainen emphasizes. Its research shows that the skull matters when it comes to intestinal problems.

“If a person labels a food item as bad for their health, the persistent thought can cause symptoms. The study is also not the final word on nosebo or gluten hypersensitivity, as the follow-up time was eight hours.”

So what symptoms does gluten cause? According to Laatikainen, there is no complete consensus on the matter.

In addition to actual stomach problems, such as bloating or pain, gluten can make you distracted. We are talking about brain fog, says the nutritionist.

Possible symptoms include skin sensations, for example ear itching, as well as rashes and mucous membrane symptoms. There are also indications that gluten lowers the mood of hypersensitive people.

Boxy avoids challenging his beliefs from stomach aches.

Even if you feel that gluten has sometimes upset your stomach and it is not celiac disease, it is good to evaluate the effect of gluten-containing grain several times.

“I would say that I would try eating gluten two or three times and take a week's break in between. The trick should be repeated at least once a year, because sometimes the problems go away with time.”

As a nutritionist, he also knows that when you give up grains, many people change their eating habits in other ways as well.

“We tend to blame grains and milk the most for all our troubles, even though the issue should be looked at more broadly.”

That's why Laatikainen is happy that, in addition to gluten, it has started to be talked about more widely, for example of FODMAP carbohydrates, such as onion, bean and lentils, due to the effect on the intestines. Often the cause of stomach symptoms is more complicated than just gluten, he states.