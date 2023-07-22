Of Anna Fregonara

The most diverse population of intestinal bacteria was found in the Yanomami. But also in Italy there are good examples, where the food is still (really) Mediterranean

They have the intestinal microbiota more diverse than any other human community studied thus far. They are the Yanomami, an indigenous population that lives in the Amazon forest. But if it is true, as they say, that the microbiota, the zoo of bacteria, viruses and fungi that lives in our bellies and works to keep us healthy, harmonized with the world in which we live, an explanation of this primacy in the lifestyle of the Yanomami. For them the rule applies if it moves you can eat it and piranhas, boas, monkeys, caterpillars, larvae arrive on the table. From their vegetation they harvest, for example, plantain, one of the main ingredients of their diet. Everything suggests that by eating the right locally available foods you can affect the trillions of microorganisms that live in your gut. true, everyone’s microbiota is harmonized with the world in which we live and its composition and modulation depends on many factors: lifestyle, movement, drug intake, genetics, environment. Diet counts for over 50%, begins Luca Masucci, aggregate professor at the Institute of Microbiology, head of the Molecular Diagnostics and Microbiota Manipulation Operating Unit, Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

30 kinds of plant foods To get an idea of ​​how a varied plant-based diet can help diversify the microbes in the gut, just read a study that appeared in theAmerican Society for Microbiology Journals: people who eat more than 30 types of plant foods a week have a more diverse gut microbiota compared to those who consume up to 10 types of plant foods per week. The Yanomami are one of the examples of how a varied and natural diet is necessary for our well-being. In Western industrialized societies, processed foods predominate, with added compounds to enhance their palatability, rich in sugars and pro-inflammatory refined carbohydrates and low in fiber, continues Masucci. I’m right thereand fiber the favorite food of our bacteria. They transform them into new compounds, such as short-chain fatty acids, which, as emerges from the scientific literature, they can have beneficial effects

on metabolism and the immune system and in fighting inflammation. The latter the characteristic common to all chronic-degenerative diseases of today: from metabolic syndrome to some tumors, from diabetes to obesity, from allergies to autoimmune disorders, from cardiovascular diseases to neurodegenerative diseases. Rare or absent pathologies among the Yanomami who have always lived in total isolation and only in recent years have had some contact with Western civilization.

Blue zones, where life expectancy is higher Even in Italy there is a microcosm that isolation has protected and made unique: Sardinia. Although it is in fact a "Western" region and most of the living habits and the type of diet are Western, insularity has determined over time a selection of genetic characteristics that make the Sardinian population somewhat characteristic. In particular, in Ogliastra or in the villages of Barbagia, the inhabitants have greater affinity with populations that are less or at all westernized. There Sardiniatogether with the island of Okinawa in Japan, Loma Linda in California, the Nicoya peninsula in Costa Rica and Icaria in Greece, one of the five blue zones in the world, geographical areas in which the life expectancy of residents is considerably higher compared to the world average, specifies Aldo Manzin, full professor of Microbiology and Clinical Microbiology at the University of Cagliari, co-author of a study published in the journal Nutrients in which it is shown that the intestinal microbiota in Sardinian centenarians special. In fact, it reveals a high and consolidated complexity of microbial populations which reflects both the greater representation of several species and their relative abundance in quantitative terms: in practice, a greater qualitative and quantitative richness of the microbiota compared to that of the young and the elderly, in particular nonagenarians, which limits the development of pathogenic bacterial species and promotes, in addition to intestinal eubiosis (balance), the health of the entire organism, continues Manzin.

Healthy eating and physical activity (even dancing is good for you) Healthy eating is not enough: daily physical activity is essential, both working and recreational (traditional dances); but also the value and social role of belonging to the community and within the family, life in the open air, awareness of the meaning of life, felt as a gift to be defended and preserved. These are all characteristics which belong to the Sardinian culture and which make the island a unique microcosm from an anthropological point of view.

True Mediterranean diet In Sardinia, the food scheme of the true Mediterranean diet. In some inland areas it could be defined as a Sardinian-Mediterranean diet, explains Manzin. a cuisine based on extra virgin olive oil, vegetables, fruit, whole grains, dried fruit and legumes (almonds, broad beans and chickpeas), wild fennel and wild herbs; moderate consumption of eggs, oily fish, seafood and dairy products (goat and sheep cheeses) and low intake of strictly local meat and alcohol. FoodsTherefore, mostly vegetable with a small animal quota necessary for essential amino acids. A balanced diet in terms of quantity and composition. Hence the tradition of single dish plant-based with minimal animal component. In the morning space for breakfast of the Sardinian centenary: from a consolidated pastoral tradition, it includes cow's or goat's milk, Sardinian yoghurt (gioddu) and wholemeal bread. To sweeten no refined sugar, just honey.