Intestinal infections detected at Eden Hotel in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, investigation underway

The Rospotrebnadzor Administration for the Moscow Region has organized an epidemiological investigation into the detection of acute intestinal infections in children vacationing at the Eden hotel complex. This was reported on website departments.

The incident occurred in Orekhovo-Zuevo. Experts took water samples, samples of food products and raw materials, surface washes, and examined the hotel staff and the sanitary condition of the facility. Anti-epidemic measures are being taken.

The food block’s activities have been suspended. The children are under medical supervision, their condition is satisfactory. The situation is under constant control of the Rospotrebnadzor Administration for the Moscow Region.

Earlier, 84 residents of Buinaksk were hospitalized in Dagestan due to poisoning. It was reported that almost 300 people were hospitalized in total. After that, searches were conducted in the office of the local water utility.