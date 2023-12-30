Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Raclette or meat fondue is often on the table on New Year's Eve. In the new year, however, there is a threat of bad consequences. The RKI and a federal institute inform.

Munich – Many Germans have a big feast on New Year’s Eve. Although there are more and more vegetarians and vegans who enjoy the New Year without animal products, the traditional New Year's Eve dishes raclette and meat fondue continue to be very popular. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) warns on its website However, before these foods – they are related to certain illnesses.

Meat feasts lead to intestinal infections: RKI warns of bacteria from raclette and fondue

The RKI refers to a study by its scientists led by Bettina Rosner in the journal Scientific Reports. According to the research results, there is a connection between Campylobacter enteritis diseases and the period after the Christmas holidays and the turn of the year 2018/2019. In particular, the illnesses occurred more frequently when chicken meat was eaten.

Raclette pans: They are unpacked again on New Year's Eve. © KMG/die-kartoffel.de/dpa-tmn

Of the 400 participants in the study, a full 180 were ill in the seven days after the holidays. They were compared with 260 control patients who were ill at a different time. In an online questionnaire, participants were asked whether they had eaten raclette or fondue on New Year's Eve or Christmas. In fact, it turned out that infected people attended these fondue or raclette meals more often during the holidays. When chicken meat was involved, the numbers doubled.

Handling raw meat on New Year's Eve: This is what you should pay attention to

The reason is probably due to the handling of the raw chicken meat. As the RKI explains, this is often contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria. Although the meat is not eaten raw, it is handled with bare fingers. This is how the bacteria get into other foods and ultimately into the mouth.

The institute warns consumers to “be aware of this risk of infection and to pay particular attention to the kitchen hygiene recommendations published by the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment when eating meat fondue and raclette.”

Accordingly, you should clean your hands thoroughly and also clean kitchen utensils and preparation surfaces after contact with raw meat. Consequently, foods that are not heated, such as salads, should be kept separate from meat. According to the institute There were 43,166 registered cases of the bacterial disease in 2022. Diarrhea can occur, but in individual cases it can also lead to serious nerve diseases or joint inflammation. The bacteria often get into the food during milking or slaughtering. (cgsc)