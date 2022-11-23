Also known as constipation or trapped intestines, intestinal constipation is a problem characterized by persistent difficulty in evacuating, caused by changes in the functioning of the intestine. The typical picture, with a minimum duration of three months, occurs when the patient usually has a bowel movement less than three times a week.

“This is a more common disorder in children, the elderly and women, especially during pregnancy, and it impacts the quality of life of those who have it. In addition, a trapped intestine may also be associated with diseases of the colon and rectum, such as diverticulosis, hemorrhoids, anal fissures and colorectal cancer”, says Danilo Munhóz, coloproctologist in Brasília.

Symptoms of Constipation

The most characteristic signs can vary from one person to another or in the same person in different crises. The most common are a smaller number of bowel movements, difficulty eliminating stools that are dry, very hard and not very bulky, and a feeling of incomplete bowel emptying. Other symptoms, such as gas, malaise, discomfort, abdominal distension and swelling, can also be linked to constipation.

Causes of constipation

Insufficient fiber intake, lack of regular physical activity and excessive consumption of animal protein and processed foods are the main causes of constipation. Other problem generators are changes in life or routine, such as pregnancy, aging and travel, excessive use of laxatives and intake of few fluids. When the urge to have a bowel movement arises, it is important that it be attended to at the same time, as postponing it can also compromise the regular functioning of the bowel.

Diseases that interfere with bowel function

Some illnesses or conditions, such as stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), depression, Parkinson’s disease and diabetes, can impair the way the intestine works. There are some medications that can also lead to constipation, such as diuretics, analgesics, antihistamines, antidepressants, antispasmodics, anticonvulsants and aluminum antacids.

How to prevent constipation?

The best form of prevention is through the intake of water and fiber present in food. An adult needs to ingest daily, on average, 25 g of fiber and 2 liters of water. When this does not happen, there is a change in intestinal functioning, increasing the chances of developing constipation.

“Fiber is important because we humans are not able to digest most of the fibers present in fruits, vegetables and whole grains (cellulose), so it remains inside our intestines until the time of elimination, retaining water in our bolus. fecal and making it more pasty, which facilitates its transport to the rectum and its subsequent elimination through defecation”, explains Danilo Munhóz.

Other tips to avoid constipation are:

– Go to the bathroom whenever you feel like it;

– Ingest alcohol in moderation, because it stimulates diuresis and dehydrates the stools;

– Remember that the ingestion of bran can increase the production of gases;

– Eat fruits, if possible, with skin, in the intervals between meals;

– Try to manage stressful situations and anxiety attacks, as emotions have an influence on the functioning of the intestine. – This organ is even known as the “second brain”.

Foods that influence the functioning of the intestine

Some foods can positively or negatively influence the functioning of the intestine. Among those that worsen constipation are rice, potatoes, wheat flour, guava and lemon juices, cassava, white bread, among others.

Foods with more laxative characteristics, that is, that release the intestine, are pumpkin, pineapple, oats, avocado, beans, papaya, melon, cucumber, cabbage, among others. There are also those that can develop more gas, such as sweet potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, peas, milk, eggs, raisins and vegetables in general.

forms of treatment

To treat constipation, it is important that dietary and lifestyle changes occur. There is also the possibility of using medications that soften the stool, as well as behavioral techniques capable of reversing the condition.

Biofeedback, for example, is a method that seeks to improve the tone of the anal muscles, as well as the sensitivity of the anorectal region. This, in turn, can help a lot in the treatment of constipation. It is also possible to train the intestine so that it works around the same time each day.

Sacral neuromodulation may be recommended if there is no adaptation to conventional treatments or for people who have had nerve or muscle damage. It consists of a reversible treatment that uses a small neurostimulator, placed under the skin, which sends mild electrical impulses through an electrode to the nerves in the pelvis that control the bowel. This procedure aims at correct bowel function.

When to seek medical help?

A specialist should be sought if sudden changes in the rhythm of the intestine are noticed without any change in eating habits. If the stools are very dry or very thin, if there are signs of bleeding or if there is constant weight loss without any apparent explanation, it is also recommended to seek medical help.