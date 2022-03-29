Home page world

Of: Yasina Hipp

There is a lot going on in the human intestine – countless bacteria are at home here. © IMAGO/Yay/Kon

A study shows that intestinal bacteria have a positive effect on corona disease and could prevent severe courses. An expert sees a need for further research.

Munich/Hamburg – After the hope that vitamin D could have a positive effect on the course of the corona virus came to nothing, probiotics should now be the new drug of choice. Study results from Mexico are intended to show that probiotics can influence the human microbiome in such a way that the infection with the coronavirus is less severe. Klaus Herrlinger, specialist in internal medicine and gastroenterology, diabetology, infectiology and emergency medicine from Hamburg, comments Focus online in the interview, however, he was cautious.

Corona infection: intestinal study from Mexico

In the study from Mexico City, a sample of 300 people suffering from the coronavirus was divided into two groups. One received probiotics for a period of 30 days, the other only placebos. The researchers then looked at which of the people recovered completely and which patients suffered from moderate or severe disease. Klaus Herrlinger’s criticism starts here: “The study is well done in itself, but has limitations.” The doctor criticizes above all that the sample with an average age of 37 years is very low, pre-existing conditions were also hardly any and none serious illnesses. For this reason, the Mexican scientists were not able to make any statements about hospital stays or deaths, since these cases simply did not occur.

Title: Probiotic improves symptomatology and virus freedom in Covid19 outpatients: a randomized, quadruple-blinded, placebo-controlled study

Place and publication: Mexico City, 01/11/2022

Sample: 300 people, average age 37 years, 53.7 percent women

Implementation: Two groups, one received probiotics for 30 days, the other placebos for 30 days, to study the effects on virus infection

Nevertheless, Herrlinger referred to the study result Focus online as “impressive”. These show that in the probiotic group the symptoms did not last as long, lung problems resolved more quickly and the viral load dropped more quickly.

Corona infection: probiotics may stimulate the immune system

But the expert curbs the euphoria. First of all, he emphasizes that the probiotics used in the study are not conventional: “There are very different probiotic bacteria. The ones in a probiotic yoghurt have nothing to do with those in the oral preparations used in the study cited.” Probiotics are preparations made from living microorganisms that are said to have a positive effect on our organism and in particular on the intestines. The word microbiome is often used in the same context. The microbiome is the entirety of all microorganisms in the human body. There are said to be around 100 trillion bacterial cells in the human intestine alone.

Herrlinger sees the Mexican study as a possible “indication” that probiotics could have a beneficial effect on the course of a corona infection: “Increased antibody formation against the spike protein of the coronavirus was found.” This could be an indication that the probiotics could stimulate the immune system and thereby promote the formation of antibodies. Herrlinger cautions, however, calling this conclusion “pure speculation.”

Coronavirus: More studies are needed

In general, the doctor warns, also with a view to the vitamin D hope: “One should never draw far-reaching conclusions from a small study from a single clinic. The results are extremely interesting, but further studies must first confirm the results.” However, Herrlinger emphasizes that we certainly know how each individual can protect themselves against Corona. On the one hand, he emphasizes vaccinations including boosters as effective and safe protection, and on the other hand wearing FFP2 masks.