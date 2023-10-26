Intesa arranges a capital increase for Isybank. The details

Two million and 300 thousand customers transferred from Intesa Sanpaolo in Isybankthe group’s new digital bank, which have a accounting value of just one million euros. The transfer operation, on which consumer associations were unleashed and which even reached Parliament with a question presented by the member of Fratelli d’Italia, Letizia Giorgianniwhich was answered in a question time by the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Cirianihas now crystallized in a capital increase of the same Isybank.



The operation took place a few days ago in Milan when in front of the notary Carlo Marchetti he introduced himself Mario Bosellipresident of Isybankto lead a shareholders’ meeting that resolved a recapitalization in two tranches of 30 to 31 million euros with the issue of 1 million new shares with no par value. The increase occurred through the contribution “in kind” by the sole shareholder Intesa Sanpaolo of two distinct company branches, each having as its object the set of assets and legal relationships functionally organized for the management of natural person customers who mainly use channels digital”.

READ ALSO: Intesa Sanpaolo launches Isybank, the Group’s new digital bank

In detail by this October 300 thousand customers with simple profiles move from Intesa Sanpaolo to Isybank While the other 2 million customers, with more complex profiles, will be transferred by March 2024. The value of the two transferred branches was estimated by Davide Leuzzi, partner of Deloitte Financia Advisory. In particular, the first group of customers brings assets for 1,774,752,135 euros against liabilities for 1,774,425,135 therefore for a net asset value of 300 thousand euros. The second group of customers is worth assets for 14,412,979,364 euros against liabilities for 14,412,279,634 therefore for a net asset value of 700 thousand euros. As the net total of the two branches transferred is one million, equal to the recapitalization of Isybank.

