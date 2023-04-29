The shareholders’ meeting approves the balance sheet and dividend

The shareholders’ meeting of Understanding St. Paul approved the 2022 budget, dividend distribution and other items on the agenda. Intesa closed 2022 with a net profit of 5.5 billion euros excluding 1.4 billion euros of provisions and value adjustments for Russia and Ukraine and exceeding the target of the 2022-2025 business plan by more than 5 billion for 2022.

The net book profit stands at 4.35 billion eurosup 4% compared to 2021. In the second half of 2022 it was reduced by 68% (about 2.5 billion euro) exposure to Russia, which fell below 0.3% of the group’s total customer loans.

The Messina CEO: “In 2022, the best balance sheet since 2007”

“The 2022 financial statements were Intesa Sanpaolo’s best financial statements since 2007 and allow us to significantly remunerate our shareholders while maintaining a solid capital position. The Shareholders’ Meeting approved a total amount of dividends of 3,048 million euro, considering the “down payment already paid for 1,400 million and the balance still to be paid for 1,648 million, with a payout ratio equal to 70% of the profit. To these must be added the second tranche of the buyback recently concluded, for 1.7 billion”. The managing director of Intesa Sanpaolo, Carlo Messina, said it after the shareholders’ meeting.

“The results achieved in 2022”, he added, “are further demonstration of how Intesa Sanpaolo, even in extremely difficult contexts, has been able to generate significant and sustainable profitability thanks to a highly diversified and resilient business model, to the advantage of all stakeholders. A leadership built on the professionalism and competence of the people who work in our Group on a daily basis and at all levels”. The implementation of the 2022-2025 Business Plan, continued Messina, “has started at full speed, with the launch of all its initiatives despite the challenging context.

Subscribe to the newsletter

