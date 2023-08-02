Intesa Sanpaolo leaves Russia: it closes the office of representation of Moscow

A historic decision, the one taken by Carlo Messina, managing Director And ceo Of Intesa Sanpaolo: with the service order 40/2023 of 31 July, effective 1 August, according to what is reported in the Messengeryou have “the closure of the Moscow representative office” headed by Imi Cib international network.



Ca’ de sass confirms the decision to give up the headquarters agency that has been an outpost over the years that has allowed Intesa Sanpaolo to penetrate Eastern Europe. The service order reads: “The full implementation of the above organizational provisions will take place through the gradual implementation of the necessary operational and procedural interventions”. Means that the actual release could take place within a few months. This decision differs from that of other credit institutions, such as Unicredit and Mediobanca.

The number one of the representative office and plenipotentiary of Ca’ de sass in the Russian federation, as well as president of Banca Intesa Russia is Antonio Fallico: the manager, 78 years old, born in Bronte (Catania) is also honorary consul of the Russian federation in Verona ( city ​​of adoption) and was awarded the badge of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Fallico is the most accredited Italian banker in Moscow: he arrived in the 70s at the time of Leonid Breznev, he has gone through all the regimes up to the current one of Vladimir Putin. In 2004 it was Fallico who gave Putin to Giovanni Bazoli the “Friendship of Peoples”, which is the most important honor in the country.

