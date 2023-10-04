Intesa Sanpaolo, national district monitor published: exports at -2.1% down compared to the third quarter of 2022

As found by national monitor of the districts by Giovanni Forestieconomist of the Studies and Research Directorate of Intesa Sanpaolo in the period April-June 2023 the exports of Italian industrial districtsafter nine quarters of uninterrupted growth, suffered a slight decline, showing a trend change at current prices equal to -2.1%. This is a physiological setback which, in addition to being affected by the slowdown in international demand, is also influenced by the comparison with a excellent second quarter 2022 (when exports increased by 15.3%) and by the reduction in production prices for some sectors such as metallurgy (-18.2% reduction in export prices).

As in other moments of cyclical retreat, the heterogeneity of the results has increased: up 158 districts monitored by Intesa Sanpaolo, 79 recorded growth and 79 a decline. At a sectoral level, the good stands out above all evolution of mechanicswhich showed a trend increase of 7.4%, and the stability of an acyclical sector such as food and beverages, in progress1.9%. It is no coincidence that it is precisely the territories with these specializations that have recorded a positive trend in the second quarter. In particular, in the South, Campania (+5.6%) and Abruzzo (+4.1%) stood out, Umbria in the Center (+5%), Piedmont in the North West (+3 .6%) and Liguria (+2.9%) and in the North East Trentino-Alto Adige (+2.7%) and Emilia Romagna (+3.3%).

In particular, the performance of the districts Emilia-Romagna which in regional comparison are those that have recorded the greatest increase in export value (+185.7 million euros). They follow at a distance the Piedmont (+111 million) and the Campania (+60 million). The region was able to count on the driving force of some important mechanical districts, such as the Packaging Machinery of Bologna, the Mechatronics of Reggio Emilia, the Agricultural Machinery of Reggio Emilia and Modena, the Food Machinery of Parma, and on the contribution of the Parma Food and Romagna Fruit and Vegetables. Despite the flood, the fruit and vegetable district continued to grow on foreign markets, confirming the high reactivity of this area which probably tried to speed up the process of disposing of what had accumulated in the warehouses in an attempt to reduce losses. To see the effects of the flood we will most likely have to wait for the release of data relating to the summer and autumn months.

From reading the data relating to the first six months of the year, one thing emerges even more positive photography thanks to an excellent first part of the year (+7.1% trend variation in the first quarter of 2023) and, in many sectors, to the ability of companies to revise prices upwards, thanks to a high competitive positioning. The first half of 2023 ended with an increase in district exports at current prices equal to +2.3% trend and widespread growth a 97 districts. At a sector level, the excellent performance of mechanics was confirmed, which recorded double-digit progress equal to11.2% at current prices. This is followed by the districts specialized in agri-food (+5.6%) and in the fashion system (+2.3% for consumer goods and +1.8% for intermediate goods). However, the other district supply chains closed the first six months of the year with a decline.

Among these, the sectors of the home system stand out, in a physiological slowdown after the run of recent years, also affected by high inflation and the rise in rates which have particularly influenced families’ spending decisions for this type of goods. The data by district confirm the better evolution of the district areas specialized in mechanics, fashion system And agri-food. In the first half of 2023, in the first ten places for increase in exports in value are two fashion districts, Belluno’s Eyewear (+334 million euros and in first place in the ranking) and Biella’s Textiles (+128 million ), seven in mechanics, the instrumental mechanics of Milan and Monza (+314 million), the packaging machinery of Bologna (+296 million), the instrumental mechanics of Bergamo (+243 million), the mechatronics of Reggio Emilia ( +218 million), the agricultural machinery of Modena and Reggio Emilia (+177 million), the food machinery of Parma (+169 million), the instrumental mechanics of Vicenza (+140 million), and an agri-food district, the Parma Food (+120 million).

At the regional level, theEmilia Romagna confirms itself in first place due to an increase in the value of exports, with a progress of 769 million euros between the first half of 2023 and the corresponding period of the previous year (+7.3% trend change). Followed by Veneto (+561 million), which was able to count on a good first part of the year, and Piedmont (+445 million). Among the Northern regions, the retreat of the Lombardy districts stands out, penalized by the sharp drop in the values ​​exported by Metalli di Brescia, also affected by the significant reduction in export prices. Excluding this district, the regional districts recorded an increase greater than 350 million euros. Campania then stood out (+272 million), driven by Nocera Preserves, Neapolitan Food and Neapolitan Clothing, and Marche (+167 million), where Fermo Footwear stood out.

In the first six months of the year, France was the market that contributed most to the growth of district exports (+654 increase in district exports, equal to a progress of 7.4%). This result is explained in particular by the flows activated by the productive and commercial relationships with the large fashion houses: the sales of the Italian districts specialized in fashion consumer goods are, in fact, increased by 15.6%. An important contribution then came from the district’s exports of mechanics (+12.1%) and food and beverages (+12.3%). It is also worth mentioning the excellent performances achieved by the districts in some high potential markets such as the United Arab Emirates (+11.4%), Hong Kong (+12.7%) and Mexico (+13.1%).

In these areas, the districts specializing in fashion consumer goods and mechanics have especially stood out. The region then returned to making a good contribution to the growth of district exports China, thanks to an excellent second quarter (+7.3% year-on-year change) and the driving force of fashion. However, the support of the main outlet market of the districts, the Germany, where the growth in mechanical and food and beverage exports has been almost completely canceled out by the setbacks in the metals and construction products and materials supply chain. The contribution offered by the United States, by far the brightest market for the districts in 2022, then disappeared. The reversal in the trend suffered by the sales of consumer goods weighed heavily, not offset by the further growth in exports of mechanics.

Also in the coming months the dynamics of theexports from the districts will not show the same brilliance observed in 2021 and 2022. The high competitiveness achieved in recent years will, however, allow the district areas to remain close to the levels export records touched last year. The expected return of inflation and the return to growth of some important commercial outlets such as Germany will allow the districts’ exports to return to a good growth trend during 2024.

