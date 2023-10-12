Intesa Sanpaolo announced that, for the second consecutive year, its mobile app has been awarded the title of “Overall Leader” in the banking sector in the EMEA area (Europe, Middle East and Africa). This recognition was awarded by the US research company Forrester, specialized in the analysis of digital experiences. The Intesa Sanpaolo Mobile app was rated among the top ten banking applications in this region and stood out for the quality of its features and user experience.

The Points of Excellence of the App

The report published by Forrester, entitled “The Forrester Digital Experience Review™: EMEA Mobile Banking Apps, Q3 2023”, highlighted several strengths of the Intesa Sanpaolo Mobile app:

Advanced Account Management: The app offers complete account management, with clear details on past and future transactions. This includes detailed information such as geographic location and carbon footprint associated with transactions. Personal Finance Management: The app automatically and precisely classifies transactions, providing detailed analysis of expenses. Users receive personalized insights into their expected balance. Intuitive Search: The search function is accessible throughout the app and provides relevant results broken down into categories, making it easier to find information while browsing. Accessible Content: The app offers an “accessibility” mode to improve the readability of content. This includes labels under each icon and tools to customize text and graphics. Error Prevention: The app makes it easy to contact the bank in case of problems and exposes detailed error messages to help users resolve problems.

The Additional Features of the App

In addition to these basic features, the Intesa Sanpaolo Mobile app has demonstrated additional strengths, including:

Daily Life Management: The app offers services such as parking payment and the ability to analyze bills to receive offers from different suppliers, promoting savings.

The app design includes explanatory labels under each icon to make content more readable and offers tools to customize the size of text and graphics. Powerful Search Engine: The app’s search engine is easily accessible and allows both text and voice searches.

“Being recognized for the second consecutive year as Overall Leader in the EMEA area validates our digital transformation path, in full coherence with the objectives of the 2022-2025 Business Plan – explains Stefano Barrese, head of the Intesa Sanpaolo Territori Bank Division – The The Intesa Sanpaolo Mobile App is used by over 8 million customers, with 1.8 billion logins per year and 168 million transactional operations, and has supported purchases of products and services concluded on our digital channels, today more than 40% of the total sales of the Territorial Bank. This path of excellence, accompanied by a solid design methodology that always puts customer needs and the professionalism of our people at the centre, has led us to innovate our core banking systems and launch isybank, the Group’s mobile-only digital bank , accessible from June through an even more simplified and intuitive app.”