Intesa Sanpaolo launches the International Graduate Program, a three-year intensive training course, one of which abroad, aimed at recent graduates. After a selection in several stages, twenty young people will be hired on a permanent basis and inserted in an accelerated growth path that will lead them to work for a year in each of the three Business, Digital Tech & Data and Governance areas, covering different roles in jobs of the future. . The Bank thus opens the International Talent Program externally, an initiative that selects the best young people who already work in the Bank to place them in a circuit of experiences in Italy and abroad aimed at building the leadership of the bank of tomorrow.

Among the requisites required is a specialist degree in any discipline, obtained starting from January 2021, a fluent knowledge of the English language and the desire to get involved also through international experiences in a rapid and stimulating development program. Thanks to the help of a mentor and a career advisor, a tailor-made training plan is built in collaboration with the CETIF Master of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart. In 2022 the Bank was recognized among the best employers in Italy by the Top Employers Institute and for LinkedIn it is the best company in Italy in which to develop one’s career and grow professionally.

For information and to apply until November 6: https://group.intesasanpaolo.com/it/careers/international-graduate-programin the Careers section of the Intesa Sanpaolo website.

The project is part of the broader recruitment plan to attract and enhance young talents, with a view to generational turnover and growth of the Group, which foresees 4,600 hires by 2025, of which about 2,000 in the IT and Tech sector. Intesa Sanpaolo is recognized as one of the most inclusive and diversity-conscious workplaces in the world and is characterized by innovative organization methods, one of the largest and most complex second-level welfare systems, inclusion and reconciliation projects, training programs and cutting-edge professional development, with competitive and attractive career paths on the job market also in the IT field, benefits, incentive plans for individual entrepreneurship and for its ability to attract talents.