Ukrainian war, since the beginning of the conflict the Group has activated a crisis unit dedicated to the supervision of activities in Russia

“The local presence of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group in Russia it is undergoing a strategic review, as previously communicated “. This was announced in a press release by a spokesman for the banking group, underlining that “since the beginning of the crisis and regardless of sanctioning regimes applicable, Intesa Sanpaolo has not perfected any new financing with Russian and Belarusian counterparties and has stopped investing in Russian or Belarusian financial instruments ”.

“Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the press release continues, the Intesa Sanpaolo Group has activated a crisis unit dedicated to overseeing the activities in Russia. Relying on the principles of utmost prudence, all business activities with Russian and Belarusian counterpartsincluding those of the Group’s subsidiary in Russia – Banca Intesa Russia -, were subjected to an enhanced monitoring and analysis process.

“The actions taken are added to the ordinary processes aimed at guaranteeing strict compliance by the Intesa Sanpaolo Group of all applicable sanctioning regimes established by the competent Authorities “, concludes the note.

