Linkedin Top Companies 2022: Intesa Sanpaolo is the best company in Italy

For Linkedin Intesa Sanpaolo is the best company in Italya for personal and professional development, thanks to the enhancement of the group’s talents. There Top Companies 2022 ranking by Linkedinwhich rewards Intesa for the second consecutive year, is drawn up on the basis of seven fundamental elements: ability to advance, increase in skills, company stability, company affinity, gender diversity and variety of backgrounds formative.

The list includes the 25 companies considered by Italians as workplaces that offer the best career prospects. The first place in the Linkedin ranking recognizes the Group’s commitment to its people through an integrated ESG strategy that it envisages innovative ways of organizing work, one of the largest and most articulated second-level welfare systems, inclusion and parenting projects. The Bank is characterized by state-of-the-art training and professional development programsae for its ability to attract talents. It is recognized by the main international indexes as one of the most inclusive and diversity-conscious workplaces in the world.

Intesa Sanpaolo recently obtained the Linkedin Talent Award, being recognized among the best employers in Italy by the Top Employers Institute. Thanks to the platform CareLabawarded by the Brandon Hall Group for the benefits it has generated, Over 500 services are available free of charge for the physical and emotional well-being of the person and his family including online gym, yoga, emotion management, a sports challenge app between colleagues, nutrition advice. Intesa Sanpaolo announced the hiring of 4,600 people by 2025, including 2,000 in the IT, IT and digital professions, as well as an extensive retraining plan for 8,000 people.

