Intesa Sanpaolo renew the pact with the business world in the energy transition. Promote the processes of energy independence of Italian companies by increasing their competitiveness and generating economic, environmental and social benefits for the community, with a view to renewed collaboration between the public and private sectors. This is the main objective of ‘Motore Italia Energy Transition’, the program presented by Intesa Sanpaolo, which envisages a series of initiatives to encourage investments in energy from renewablesalso launching a specific project linked to the Renewable Energy Communities (CER).

The measures put in place were illustrated by Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan, during a presentation attended by Alessandra Ricci, SACE managing director, Paolo Arrigoni, GSE president, Antonio Decaro, mayor of Bari and ANCI president, Gregorio De Felice, Chief Economist Intesa Sanpaolo, Anna Roscio, head of Intesa Sanpaolo Business Sales & Marketing, Emanuele Orsini, vice president of Confindustria. Stefano Barrese, head of the Intesa Sanpaolo Banca dei Territori Division, illustrated the aims and opportunities for the business world investing in renewable energies and contributing to the growth of the country.

The 76 billion euro ceiling for investments in renewable energy plants is part of the interventions activated by the leading Italian banking group to support the energy and environmental transition set in the PNRR, for which the Group has allocated a total of over 410 billion euros to support the objectives of the Plan’s missions, of which 120 for SMEs. Stefano Barrese, head of the Banca dei Territori Division of Intesa Sanpaolo commented: “Today, together with our partners, we are renewing our pact with the business world in a decisive area, the energy transition.

The collaboration between private subjects and public subjects which has already given good results during the pandemic it must consolidate for the development of Renewable Energy Communities, an important opportunity for SMEs and families by virtue of concrete economic, social and environmental benefits for entire territories.

For this reason we intend to provide our businesses, individuals and Third Sector operators with the most innovative tools to help them seize the opportunities deriving from the energy transition, strengthening the initiatives already launched within the Pnrr, with the forecast of 410 billion in loans, of which 76 dedicated to energy transition”. On this occasion, Intesa Sanpaolo also signed a collaboration protocol with the Anci to promote renewable energy production and sharing models in the territories.