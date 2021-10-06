The scams for Italian banks they continue to keep a large audience of compatriots in check. Attempts to phishing on the part of the network’s bad guys, they mostly concern the main credit institutions in the area. Among these, of course, there is also Intesa San Paolo.

Intesa San Paolo, eyes on phishing and fake SMS

The phishing attempt to the detriment of the Intesa San Paolo customer often materializes through communications via mail and Fake SMS. Account holders are attracted by messages that are completely false, from the closure of the bank profile to the billing of expenses that never occurred.

Obviously, the intention of the bad guys who hide behind these communications is very simple: it pushes the reader to believe in the content of the messages so that he can subsequently click on a link attached.

By clicking on the link, the Intesa San Paolo account holder exposes himself to a series of potential dangers. First, the bad guys try to extort them information confidential including sensitive data.

At the same time, cybercriminals could automatically activate a series of payment services on smartphone. Many customers of TIM, Vodafone and WindTre have lost a large part of their residual credit in the past due to these bogus SMS.

However, the greatest risk for current account holders remains that linked to their own rsavings. Precisely through these messages, on some occasions the bad guys get hold of the credentials home banking of the victims. The consequent risk of losing credit on current accounts is therefore high.