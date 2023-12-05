“The maneuver guarantees stability but selling public properties”

AND’ “a duty to reduce public debt also with the valorization and partial sale of the 300 billion euros of public properties. And not only because Europe asks us to, but for the good of Italy”. This was stated in an interview published today by La Stampa, the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo Carlo Messina. Inflation, according to the manager, “is falling, thanks to monetary policy and the performance of the real economy. But we need to help those in difficulty. And increase salaries.” “With a public debt like ours – he continues – we must guarantee stability and optimize public spending. This maneuver guarantees stability to the public debt.” Speaking of the ECB’s moves, Messina states: “The world of negative rates was the wrong one. It is right, however, that the cost of money fluctuates between 2 and 4%.”

“If Europe – he states – wants to compete with China and the USA it must have a great plan. To function, however, the EU cannot be the one it is today, a prisoner of veto rights. We need a European Minister of Economy, a Minister of Defense”. In perspective “I want to imagine an EU that has built a unification path similar to that of the USA”. Finally, no worries for artificial intelligence: “It will improve work, guaranteeing employment. I promised this to all employees. I explained that there will be new jobs, but no one will lose their job”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

