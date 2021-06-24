“In the production of buffalo mozzarella from Campania, there is a high employment rate and there is a lot of demand from companies”. Gregorio De Felice, director of the Intesa-San Paolo Economic Studies Center, said this in a video message on the occasion of the conference ‘The 40 years of the Consortium for the protection-history and future of buffalo mozzarella from Campania dop’.
“The last course organized by the Consortium to become cheesemakers – he recalled – was sold out. 93% of the previous editions found a job in the supply chain”.
“The production of buffalo from Campania in the year of Covid remained substantially unchanged, exceeding 50 thousand tons of product”. “We had – he explained – a good start to 2021 with + 6% in the first quarter compared to the same period of 2020”.
