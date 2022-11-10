Support for small businesses is a strategic factor for the stability of Italy and its economic system, in a complex period of expensive bills and uncertainties linked to the international situation. Sectors such as commerce, crafts and small hotels are driven in our country by small and very small businesses, which represent the largest segment of Italian entrepreneurship and most exposed to increases in energy and raw materials. They are those companies that risk paying the highest price, in many cases having to close.

This is why Intesa San Paolo, the first bank in Italy, has launched a 5 billion euro plan for small businesses in these sectors, with interventions for liquidity and guaranteed loans, zeroing for one year of commissions on micropayments via in-store Pos up to 15 euros, free for one year of the fee and commercial credit cards, discounts on insurance coverage products and rental of capital goods.

The intervention is in addition to the 30 billion already allocated by the Bank in favor of SMEs and families since the beginning of the year to fight the expensive energy, part of the more than 400 billion in support of the PNRR. The goal is clear: to accompany small businesses out of the crisis and help them relaunch them through projects of digitization, sustainability and development of commercial activity.

The initiative, called “CresciBusiness”, was illustrated in Milan by Intesa Sanpaolo and shared with the main trade associations in the Crafts, Commerce, Services and Tourism sectors, with which a memorandum of understanding was signed. In Italy today there are more than 4 million companies with less than 10 employees (around 500 thousand Intesa Sanpaolo customers with a turnover of up to 2.5 million euros), equal to 95% of industrial and service companies. These companies employ around 7.3 million people, 43.8% of the total. A typically Italian phenomenon and therefore to be preserved. These small companies in 2020 recorded a turnover of 658 billion euros (23.5% of the total) and an added value that touched 200 billion (26.8%).

The presentation event was attended by Gregorio De Felice, Chief Economist Intesa Sanpaolo, Anna Roscio, Head of Sales and Marketing for Intesa Sanpaolo, Patrizia De Luise, National President of Confesercenti, Paolo Ferrè, Member of the Confcommercio Board, Marco Granelli, President of Confartigianato and Maurizio Naro, Member of the Federalberghi Board. The conclusions were entrusted to Stefano Barrese, Head of the Banca dei Territori Division of Intesa Sanpaolo.

With this plan, Intesa San Paolo immediately makes available 5 billion euros of new credit to face the increase in expenses and support growth. “CresciBusiness” in fact provides short and medium-long term financing solutions to support liquidity, energy emergency management and bill payment. An articulated credit system at particularly favorable conditions, to encourage investments especially towards digital and sustainable transformation, based on the specific needs of the individual sectors.

The initiative also intervenes significantly on the payments front, with a very broad package of concessions. The commissions for micro-payments via POS up to 15 euros have been eliminated until the end of 2023. Added to this is the free for one year of the mobile and virtual POS fee and discounts on the economic conditions of company credit cards. Also important are the financing solutions to cover energy costs with subsidized loans and public guarantees up to 36 months, with 1 year of pre-amortization, as well as the possibility of requesting the suspension of the principal amount of existing loans.

“The plan we are presenting today adds a new pillar to the interventions that Intesa Sanpaolo has activated in support of the Italian economy and population: a total of 35 billion in favor of families, businesses, traders, hoteliers and artisans – says Stefano Barrese, head of the Bank division of the Intesa Sanpaolo Territories. Recent confirmations on the strength of our production system do not hide the difficulties of a large part of the socio-economic fabric. We are aware that, in this situation of uncertainty, trust and social cohesion are essential to respond to the crisis and to ensure the sustainable growth that the country is pursuing. Precisely to provide maximum support to our 500,000 small business customers, we have adopted immediate measures such as the cancellation of commissions on electronic micropayments up to 15 euros for one year. Our Group has never lost sight of the importance of the country’s social and economic stability, which from 2020 to date we have supported with over 11 billion euros in disbursements to the tourism, trade and craft sectors “.