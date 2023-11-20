Appointment set for December 6th for Automotive Development Table. The agreement has been reached between the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and Stellantis: a very important occasion, which will also see the participation of Regions, unions and Anfiaand which sets several fundamental objectives, from increasing production levels in Italian factories to the consolidation of engineering and research centres, through investment in innovative models and the retraining of workers’ skills up to supporting the reconversion of components .

Automotive Development Table

“The Automotive Development Table will allow for a comparison continuous, transparent and inclusive among all the actors, with the participation of Stellantis, the presidents of the Regions where the company’s factories are located – Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Lazio, Molise, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna – the trade union organizations and Anfia, which represents the component companies“, Ansa reports, citing a note from the competent ministry.

Stellantis will be there

“By participating in the Automotive Roundtable, the company reiterates its strong commitment towards the country and the desire to create the conditions to maintain the leading role of Italy at the heart of Stellantis’ strategy – said a spokesperson for Stellantis – We are ready to continue this journey with interested parties to find a solution together shared vision that focuses on national competitiveness in all its aspects”.

Conditions to consider

The same Italian-French group, however, reiterated some of the conditions it said necessary aimed at contributing to the achievement of various ambitions and supporting the automotive market: let’s think about the postponement or removal of the Euro 7 regulation which “prevents the continuation of the production of affordable models in Italy”the adoption of incentives for the sale of 100% electric vehicles, the strengthening of the charging network to support customers, and the improvement of the cost of energy with the aim of supporting the industrial competitiveness of Stellantis and Italian suppliers. “The key success factor of the Table that will be established is that each stakeholder embraces the necessary change at 360°, in a way proactive and sincere, for the benefit of the Italian automotive industry and Italian customers in the transition towards the electrification of our sector”concludes Stellantis.