The statements of the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo are bound to cause a lot of discussion. Carlo Messinaspeaking at the congress of the Fabithe main banking union, opened to a big increase of salary for i banking. “With a net profit of 7 billion euros, I don’t have the courage to look people in the face and say that I’m starting to negotiate on the increases”. And when – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – the general secretary of Fabi, Lando Maria Sileoni, asked self he accepted the increase of 435 euros per month asked by the union he replied: “Intesa Sanpaolo will not do no kind of negotiation approach on the economic demands” of the trade unions.

Messina – continues Il Sole – also stated that at a time when the profitability of banks is growing again “it is unacceptable not to give workers aconsistent increase“. The sector contract has expired and been extended: the regulatory component of the contract is what it really focuses on higher pressure because, as mentioned by Sileoni at the opening of the event, the real counterpart that the banks want is the flexibility which, in a phase of continuous evolution of business models, may require major efforts to workers. In recent months, the bank led by Messina had left the Casl Abi table to conduct separate negotiations with the labor unionsespecially on the smartworking. The B the CEO of the main Italian bank slows down: “We need to wait for the workers’ assemblies“.

Bank increases, Orcel doesn’t agree: “Case to be discussed with Abi”

The demands of the unions for the salary increases in the renewal of the bank contract “they must be managed” by the trade union affairs committee of the ABI (Casl) “and it is not correct to anticipate decisions”. This was stated by the CEO of Unicredit Andrew Orcel speaking at the Fabi congress. Yesterday, the CEO of Intesa Carlo Messina and that of Bper Montani expressed themselves in favor of the increases, which must be discussed in the negotiations that will start in July.

Orcel then underlined that, as a Unicredit group, “we have demonstrated since 2021 that we are the best-paying bank in Italy, has increased productivity bonuses and bonusess” and we spent more than 100 million euros to give an inflation bonus to colleagues in the lower brackets. The CEO therefore invited us to look beyond the requested amount at how much the group is committed “in the round” also on the front of welfare and training. “There is no difference of views on the bank’s people. They must be recognized for what they do and be compensated fairly. On the principle and on the substance there is no debate, on how to get there yes “. She added.

