Intesa leaves Nexi, sold 67 million ordinary shares

Intesa Sanpaolo has successfully concluded the sale of approx 67 million shares ordinary of Nexi, corresponding to about 5.1% of the share capital and the entire shareholding previously held, at a price of 8.7 per ordinary share, through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The total consideration was approximately 584 million, specifies a note. An operation that, Intesa communicates, “has no impact on the long-term strategic partnership with Nexi, recently extended outside the national perimeter”, the extension of the agreement in Croatia is currently being approved by the competent Authorities. Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI – Corporate & Investment Banking), BofA Securities and JP Morgan act as joint bookrunners for the transaction. Immediate the effect on the stock exchange of the operation: the title of the pay tech Nexi at mid-day it drops 10.66% to 8.72 euros, while Understanding leaves 1.23% on the ground at 2.1595 euros.

