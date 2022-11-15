Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa leaves Nexi, sold 67 million ordinary shares
Intesa Sanpaolo has successfully concluded the sale of approx 67 million shares ordinary of Nexi, corresponding to about 5.1% of the share capital and the entire shareholding previously held, at a price of 8.7 per ordinary share, through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The total consideration was approximately 584 million, specifies a note. An operation that, Intesa communicates, “has no impact on the long-term strategic partnership with Nexi, recently extended outside the national perimeter”, the extension of the agreement in Croatia is currently being approved by the competent Authorities. Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI – Corporate & Investment Banking), BofA Securities and JP Morgan act as joint bookrunners for the transaction. Immediate the effect on the stock exchange of the operation: the title of the pay tech Nexi at mid-day it drops 10.66% to 8.72 euros, while Understanding leaves 1.23% on the ground at 2.1595 euros.
#Intesa #leaves #Nexi #sells #pay #tech #stock #collapses
