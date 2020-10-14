On his return from the University of Berkeley (USA), after obtaining a doctorate in Astronomy, Silvia Torres (Mexico DF, 1940) offered her to share the office of her husband, with whom she had studied the same academic merits. She refused: “There are times when you say ‘they are treating me differently and I will not accept it.’ I had to be very determined. If he had left me, who knows where I would be. They are small details, sometimes they are not perceived, but the accumulation of these details has its weight ”, Torres recalls now, a few months after becoming -in 2015- president of the International Astronomical Union (UAI), a position that a Latin American woman will hold for the first time.

“I went to the last corner, but I wanted to make my space and show that I had my own merits for my work and my worth,” he explains. As she prepares how to restructure and adapt to the new times the UAI, a scientific society with more than 10,000 members, analyzes the obstacles that are holding back the flow of women to scientific jobs and positions of responsibility within her field. “Women, of course, have the same abilities, talents, interests and intelligence as men. I do not see any inherent difference, differences are social, so the people around us expect us. And it is something very difficult to eliminate or correct ”.

Torres talks about how the expectation of others causes women to lose themselves on the way, in a gradual trickle, to the job market. “It is a worldwide phenomenon, especially in the hardest sciences and engineering. It is a social problem. It is difficult for the family, the husband, the society to accept the commitment that women make with science, a commitment that goes far beyond the formal work schedule ”, reflects the astronomer, whose passion and commitment has focused on the chemical composition of nebulae – “a quiet and modest job” -. “There are many small obstacles that make it difficult in the long run to achieve the same result as men,” he summarizes.

The Mexican scientist, who visited Spain during the recent meeting of the Spanish Society of Astronomy, is also concerned with the access of young people to research, which it intends to incorporate into the Union while respecting the “stability” guaranteed by established scientists. “With the crisis, in Spain and other countries, scientific vocations are being truncated. The worst thing is that all the training that young people have received, if they are left without activity for two or three years, wears out, atrophies or is forgotten and it is very expensive to rebuild a person’s preparation: very expensive for the person and for the country, “he says. “It is a very serious problem,” he added.

In Mexico, as he explains, they are living a moment of respite after the crisis, “but there is no clear and definitive commitment” to science on the part of the authorities. “The discourse is that there will be more support, and we hope that this will happen. We need that support and the decision of the Mexican authorities, because without that commitment science, and especially the basic sciences, do not come out alone.” Torres wants that support to materialize – “it’s my personal goal” – with the construction of a new and larger telescope in the Observatory of San Pedro Mártir, in Baja California.

“It is an exciting time for astronomers, so many things and so many results are happening in so many different fields: discoveries of planets similar to Earth, discoveries about the early universe … It is incredible what is happening today, we did not even imagine it 10 or 15 years ago “, Torres assures us about the current moment of astronomy thanks to large investments and the development of important instruments and research tools.

Torres, elected in 2012, is the second woman to become president of the UAI in its scarce century of history, after Catherine Cesarsky in 2006, and her appointment marks the second time that a person born in Latin America has accessed the post, after the Argentine Jorge Sahade 1985.