“Not Me” is the name of the first novel written by the Israeli writer Zeruya Shalev – and it is now being published in German for the first time. In it, a child is kidnapped and taken across the border. There is also talk of a tunnel. A conversation about disconcerting current events and the question of where this is all leading us.

Her first novel came about by chance. They were in a cafe in Jerusalem waiting for someone. Do you remember who that was?

Julia Encke Editor responsible for the features section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

Yes, I had only recently started working as a publishing editor and was waiting for an author whose book I had edited. I remember who it was, but the name doesn't matter. He has only published one other book since then.

There were no cell phones yet, and you started writing on the back of his manuscript. Were these your first sentences as a novelist? And the first pages of your book “Not Me”?