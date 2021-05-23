Mr President of the Bundestag, we have seen anti-Semitism on our streets in the past few days. In addition to the hatred of right-wing extremists, there are migrants who demand the destruction of Israel …

Konrad Schuller Political correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

… and don’t forget the anti-Semitism of the extreme left. We have to protect every Jewish kindergarten, every Jewish institution with the police, and it is unbearable that many Jews feel threatened in their everyday lives. The majority in Germany is not anti-Semitic. On the contrary: she feels it is lucky that Jews are living here again after the Shoah. I think it’s wonderful when young Israelis say that Berlin is the city they prefer to visit. The Jewish communities have grown, and a Jew in Germany should no longer be anything special – all the worse that he is now particularly threatened again.

That threat has grown.

All over Europe we are faced with the problem of imported anti-Semitism from Muslim regions. The conflict between Muslims and Jews has diverse roots, including historical ones, and in a catastrophe like the current one in Gaza and Israel a situation quickly arises in which some become radicalized.

The perpetrators, however, are usually not migrants, but right-wing extremists.

Yes, and that has increased. On the other hand, it needs tougher rule of law – and a political consensus that there is no place for anti-Semites. The AfD in the Bundestag is also making an embarrassing effort not to be pushed into the anti-Semitic corner. It has approved the appointment of an anti-Semitism commissioner for the federal government and an anti-Semitism resolution as well as all other parties, unanimously.

Nevertheless, Alexander Gauland called the Nazi era bird shit.

I don’t understand a lot about Alexander Gauland, and I approve of it even less. But he has apologized so often for this word that I have to say: This is not an expression of anti-Semitism, but of a completely wrong view of history.

Aren’t such distancing just a tactic?

As President of the Bundestag, I take what someone says seriously. Incidentally, I would prefer the AfD to take part in the Holocaust memorial hour on January 27th than not. So far, the MPs have always been there, and they have had to listen to bitter criticism from Charlotte Knobloch, the president of the Israelitische Kultusgemeinde Munich, for example. Nevertheless, afterwards they rose like everyone else. However, there are also anti-Semites among their supporters, as has always been the case with left-wing extremists. There is a scene that has had contacts with terrorists in the Middle East for decades – and which exploits the Palestinians’ role as victims. In the current attack by Hamas against Israel, too, the majority of the victims are again the Palestinians themselves. The Palestinian leadership does not enjoy a particularly high level of approval, which can benefit from such a crisis.

Does that also apply to the leadership of Israel?

Benjamin Netanyahu also has domestic political motives. One does not always have to hold the policy of an Israeli government right. But the line between criticism of Israeli politics and anti-Semitism is very fine. We Germans have a special responsibility for Israel’s right to exist. Everyone who lives in Germany has to understand that. When young people from Morocco or Turkey come to Germany, you have to explain it to them. It is terrible that Jewish parents have to tell their children: “Better not put on a kippah when you go to school.” Because we also do not say that a Muslim woman is not allowed to wear a headscarf and a Christian is not allowed to wear a cross. They are interrelated. Jewish representatives told me early on that we should prevent xenophobia, especially against people of Muslim descent. When I then asked: “Why do you of all people warn about this?” The answer was: “Because we know how it starts. When it comes to minorities, in the end we are always quick to tackle anti-Semitism. “