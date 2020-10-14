A noob at the stove, really good on the pitch: Marco Friedl recently made his debut in the Austrian senior national team, spoke in the FUMS BOX2BOX-Interview about his path to professional football, about the current situation at SV Werder and also gave personal impressions of his life on the Weser.
Of course he is now happy and satisfied that it worked, Friedl replied to the first question from sports presenter and reporter Caroline Labes. After all, he set himself the goal as a young boy. We’re talking about his international debut for Austria. In the 2-1 test match success against Greece last Wednesday, the down-to-earth man from the tranquil Kirchbichl appeared for the first time for his nation’s senior team. Before that, Friedl went through all youth national teams and was among other things used 24 times for the U21s.
He would like to give his grandfather the shirt of his national team debut. Other debut jerseys, such as the one from FC Bayern Munich, are also part of the family. Friedl particularly fondly remembers his first game for the German record champions. Coach Jupp Heynckes threw the then 19-year-old Friedl into the ice-cold water due to injury concerns and in November 2017 unceremoniously set him up for the full 90 minutes in the Champions League against RSC Anderlecht. The youngster celebrated his professional debut not in the last ten minutes of a boring Bundesliga game, but in the European premier class. No wonder that tears of joy flowed afterwards!
The Ösi had already sacrificed a lot for this career. As a 10-year-old Friedl moved from the youth of FC Kufstein to FC Bayern. As a child, he commuted exactly 100 kilometers between his hometown Kirchbichl and Munich almost every day. Before my eyes the dream of one day being one of the really big ones. With the full support of the parents: “I am very happy that my parents sacrificed a lot of free time for me.” He continued to go to school in Austria. The car served as a place to study, do homework, and eat. Friedl only found peace in the children’s room at home late in the evening.
As a striker, I don’t think I would have made it into professional football.
A huge effort that should be worth it. Friedl is now an integral part of SV Werder. His career could have backfired: Up until the U17 he kicked in a storm. After two years of low goals, it was coach Heiko Herrlich who turned him into a left-back in Munich. “I’m very happy about that today, because I don’t think I would have made it into professional football as a striker,” speculates Friedl, for whom the running paths are too complicated these days.
The 22-year-old has been responsible for goal prevention at the Green-Whites since January 2018. In the past this worked sometimes more, sometimes less well. However, the young kicker put up with the criticism of the fans in the meantime very well. “I said to myself: I know that I am better than in the games I played. I didn’t let myself be alarmed, I just carried on.” With success! Towards the end of the epidemic season, he too had a considerable share in staying up with his strong, combative performance. The reason for this was also coach Kohfeldt: “Flo is a coach who protects every single player. He has always stood behind me. That way I was able to deal with the criticism better because I knew that I had a coach who supports his players . “
According to Friedl, the two main reasons for Bremen’s trouble can be quickly identified:
- it was the big bad luck with injuries from the beginning to the end of the season. A lot of youth players had to move up, many professionals were missing. “We had good players, but the quality was just a bit lacking.”
- it was the many (standard) goals conceded that were only better prevented after the Corona break. Fortunately, the bottom line was that the class could still be maintained, said Friedl.
That the fans – especially after the departure of top performer Davy Klaassen – wanted another player for midfield is understandable, “but we have a great team that we can definitely make up for.” There are several options for the future Klaassen position: “Bittencourt, Möhwald or young players like Schmid and Woltemade. There are many options that the coach can make. It is important that the boys show in training that they play there want.”
In any case, Friedl is up for the new season and wants to prove himself further: “I played a good preparation and at the end of last season I slipped forward in standing. I want to take on more responsibility and the coach gives me this chance. I want mine Do your best and repay this trust. ” It is his great wish to win a title with the Bremen team. The left foot’s contract expires in summer 2022. Until then it will be difficult with the green and white championship that Friedl dreams of at the end of the conversation.
However, it is quite possible that Friedl will stay at Osterdeich beyond his contract term. He’s just settled in, likes the city and the fans. With Maximilian Eggestein, Leo Bittencourt and Davie Selke, he has made three very good friends off the field. Now is the time to learn to cook. He can just about manage toast, bread with butter and pasta with pesto. Unfortunately, he has not yet prepared his favorite dessert, Kaiserschmarrn, himself. Maybe there will be this after the conversation in the Bremen canteen. Enjoy your meal and good luck, Marco!
