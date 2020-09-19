At the federal party conference of the FDP, Volker Wissing is to be re-elected as Secretary General this Saturday. In an interview, he attacks the Minister of Economic Affairs, calls for an end to the rescue policy and explains why it can be right to work under Habeck.

They learned something decent, church music and law. You also have a nice position as Minister of Economics in Mainz. Why are you doing the post of FDP General Secretary?

Johannes Pennekamp Editor in charge of economic reporting, responsible for “Die Lounge”.

Because I like politics.

Bundestag elections are scheduled for next year. What would be worse: that the FDP does not rule again or as a junior partner of the Habeck government?

It is almost always better for the FDP to govern.

… also under Habeck?

It does not depend on the person of the chancellor alone. It is crucial which content will determine politics in the next few years.