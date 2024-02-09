Putin announced for the first time a personal conversation with Zelensky regarding neo-Nazis

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with American journalist Tucker Carlson, spoke for the first time about a personal conversation with the head of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

The Russian leader said that during the negotiations he asked the politician why he supported neo-Nazis, although his grandfather fought against Nazi Germany during World War II. The head of Russia refused to voice Zelensky’s answer, as he considered it incorrect.

I say: Volodya, what are you doing? Why do you support neo-Nazis in Ukraine today, while your grandfather fought against fascism. He was a soldier on the front line Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The Russian President added that Zelensky, having come to power, realized two things. Firstly, that neo-Nazis and nationalists are aggressive, and therefore it is better not to quarrel with them. Secondly, that Western countries led by the United States will support everyone who opposes the Russian Federation.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

Putin explained Zelensky's rise to power

During the interview, the Russian leader said that Zelensky came to power with the expectation of leading Ukraine to peace, but realized that it was better not to quarrel with neo-Nazis and nationalists.

“It's profitable and safe. Thus, he took a corresponding position, despite promising his people to end the war in Ukraine. He deceived his voters,” Putin added.

The Russian leader was surprised by the support of neo-Nazis by Zelensky, who has Jewish roots.

In June 2023, the Russian President said that he did not understand how Zelensky, having Jewish roots, could support neo-Nazis.

I don’t understand how a person who has Jewish blood in his veins, who heads the state of Ukraine, can support neo-Nazis Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Related materials:

He added that he was surprised how the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists could be elevated to the rank of a national hero. (OUN, an extremist organization banned in Russia) Stepan Bandera, who exterminated the Jewish civilian population.

During World War II, Stepan Bandera headed the OUN, which operated in Western Ukraine. He worked closely with Nazi Germany. In 1959, he was liquidated in Munich by KGB agent Bogdan Stashinsky.

Putin warned against using neo-Nazism against Russia

The Russian President warned countries against using neo-Nazism against Moscow, noting that otherwise it would return to them.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

He pointed out that Ukraine is currently being used by the West as a tool in the fight against Russia, which suits its opponents quite well. The head of state recalled that during the war in the Caucasus, al-Qaeda was also used against Moscow. (terrorist organization, banned in the Russian Federation)while later condemning her actions in European countries.

“It’s the same with Nazism, Nazism is generally bad, but if neo-Nazis can be used in the fight against Russia, that’s fine, both of them are wrong,” he said.

The head of state noted that those who use neo-Nazis against Russia will themselves face the same problem in the future, as was the case with terrorism.