For Joachim Kuhn, head of the cooling know-how specialist va-Q-tec, the corona disaster is a stepping stone into the world market. We talked to him about it. From Ralf Witzler

Euro on Sunday: va-Q-tec manufactures cooling infrastructure and funky packing containers and is already thought of a significant beneficiary of the Corona disaster. The share value has tripled since March. How a lot corona fantasy is there already?

Joachim Kuhn: After all we’re happy with the worth growth. It displays the potential that the worldwide markets provide for our know-how as an entire and never simply due to Corona. In spite of everything, we had been in a position to provide temperature-stable transport chains globally even throughout the pandemic. That introduced us appreciation and extra public consciousness.

How closely is your corporation depending on corona impulses just like the approval of a vaccine?

We count on further demand impulses within the medium time period from the corona disaster. Nevertheless, the long-term development in the direction of sustainability and vitality effectivity doesn’t finish with Covid-19 – quite the opposite. Local weather change stays a world drawback. We will profit from this.

What do you imply by that particularly?

We see nice development alternatives in so-called “temperature-controlled provide chains”, for instance within the space of ​​pharmacy logistics, but additionally within the space of ​​thermal vitality effectivity. An instance: So much is feasible with automobiles which can be reasonably poorly insulated at this time, reminiscent of automobiles or refrigerated vans vitality misplaced. This may be considerably improved with skinny however extremely environment friendly insulation supplies.







What market place do you could have in your corporation fields?

For temperature-controlled provide chains, for instance, we’re one of many 5 largest producers on this planet and we’re among the many high 3 for vacuum insulation panels.

And through which areas of the world do you see the best development potential?

Within the quick time period, the best potential is prone to be within the US and Europe. Within the medium time period, nonetheless, we additionally see thrilling development prospects in Asia. In spite of everything, the weather conditions for temperature-controlled provide chains are sometimes notably difficult. On the similar time, the rising center class there’s changing into more and more delicate to sustainability and environmental safety.

Are you sticking to your forecasts for the 2020 monetary yr?

Sure, in 2020 we count on gross sales development of 10 to fifteen p.c (earlier yr: 64.7 million euros) and an Ebitda margin barely above the earlier yr’s degree (14 p.c). We see earnings earlier than taxes (EBIT) in constructive territory (2019: minus 2.4 million euros).

And within the medium time period?

Up to now 5 years, va-Q-tec has grown by a mean of 25 p.c yearly, and now we have been in a position to enhance Ebitda disproportionately. This turns into tougher as the scale will increase. Nonetheless, we need to develop sooner than our markets and proceed to develop profitably.

What position do acquisitions play within the development technique?

We aren’t at the moment planning any. If a perfect alternative arises, acquisitions may in precept be a difficulty. Principally, nonetheless, we need to develop on our personal.

The board of administrators and the founding household maintain 1 / 4 of the shares, two thirds are in free float. Is there an settlement that the anchor shareholders will keep on board?

My founding colleague Roland Caps and I’ve signed a pooling settlement with our households. We’re thus bundling over 25 p.c of the shares. That is how we emphasize our long-term dedication.

Are you able to think about a strategic investor becoming a member of the group of shareholders?

The entry of a strategic investor is at the moment not a difficulty for us. With the founders’ share pool and various bigger institutional shareholders and the free float, now we have a very good and balanced shareholder base.

