At my request to look back on the past year, Het Virus initially refused to accept. “I have nothing new to report,” he muttered into his cell phone, “and those Christmas and New Year’s newspapers are already overflowing with interviews.”

“But an interview with you remains a rarity that people live for,” I flattered.

“I’m not in the mood,” he warned again.

I told him that I was greatly surprised. In the past year, hadn’t he gotten everything his heart desired: panic, wappies, anti-vaxers, full hospitals, deaths, you name it?

“Yes,” he said grumpily, “but also Omikron.”

“Since when are you against a new virus variant?” I asked stunned.

He sighed deeply. “I think it’s too much of a good thing, if I may call it that. The world had had a tough corona year and just seemed to revive when Omikron showed up. I need resistance, to me this is a game, I’ve always told you, a game of life and death, but still – a game. What good is an opponent who can no longer resist?”

I didn’t understand it. “But you could have stopped Omikron if he went against your interests?”

“So you think.” There was something in his voice that I had never seen in him before: a certain shame. “Omikron is an unwanted fork from me, an apprentice who breaks with his master. Omikron wanted to go his own way, he didn’t need me anymore. I tried everything to stop him, but he wouldn’t listen. He’d had enough of the old clique, he kept saying. And to tease me even more, he chose a name whose first two letters are exactly the same as those of a well-known Dutch politician who…”

“That must be a stupid coincidence,” I interrupted.

“Then you don’t know Omikron well,” he said. “Omikron wants to take over me, wants to destroy me, just like…”

Again his voice died away for a moment, as if he were struggling to finish his thought. For the first time I felt some compassion for him. He may have killed millions, but maybe he was a victim himself, traumatized in a dark past we know nothing about. If we humans already have doubts about the existence of free will, can we hold The Virus entirely responsible for its actions?

“Maybe you need help,” I ventured. “Why fight Omikron alone?”

For the first time I heard a short laugh. “I had already thought of that myself. I can’t say anything about it yet, but I’ve already taken the first steps.”

“Towards The Hague?”

“I can neither confirm nor deny it.”

„The Virus together with Hugo de Jonge, Mark Rutte and, not to forget, Jaap van Dissel in the battle against Omikron? Don’t let Baudet hear it!”

“History has more monstrous connections.” That smile again.

“And if Omikron is knocked out, will you stop too? Will you finally leave us alone?”

“We’ll see, I’m not committing to anything.”

I wished him a prosperous 2022 – and I meant it, somewhat.