A few months after the official announcement by AMC about the release of a TV series dedicated to Interview with the Vampire (we talked about it here) and the diffusion of the first images in the last hours has been published the first official teaser of the tv series.

AMC, with its tv series called Interview with the Vampire taken from novels by Anne Ricereports Lestat de Lioncourt And Louis de Pointe du Lac on the screens, presenting a brand new teaser.

In the teaser the two vampires protagonists are not shown, but it is given to us a taste of the gloomy atmosphere that will characterize the show. On the notes de Mozart’s Requiem Mass in D minorthe teaser shows us anineteenth-century setting with dark tones, typical of vampire stories and the de saga The Vampire Chronicles.

The TV series is in fact inspired by Interview with the Vampirethe first novel of The Vampire Chronicles written by Anne Rice e published in 1976, which quickly became a best seller. A famous 1994 film with the title of the same name, which he sees Brad Pitt And Tom Cruise respectively in the role of Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt, together with Antonio Banderas and a young woman Kirsten Dunst.

Come on in. #InterviewWithTheVampirearriving Fall 2022. pic.twitter.com/FZhjt4SX5e – Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) April 10, 2022

On the show that will air on AMC + during autumn 2022instead, Lestat and Louis will be played by respectively Sam Reid And Jacob Andersonfamous for the role of Gray Worm in Game of Thrones. The first season will count a total of seven episodesbut we will have to wait for the feedback from the public for the confirmation of a possible second season.

So, Anne Rice’s vampires return with a show with dark traits and setting Gothic-horror. Of course, it should be remembered that at the moment there is not much official information on the TV series dedicated to Interview with the Vampire and we will have to wait for a new official announcement or the release of the show.