It is now official: Interview with the Vampire, the well-known novel by Anne Rice (photo below) from 1976 from which the 1994 film of the same name was taken, will become one TV series of AMC. The broadcaster requested a series based on the writer’s work, the adaptations of which were previously spotted by Hulu.

The television network and its studio managed to secure the rights to adapt eighteen of Rice’s novels, known as the Vampire Chronicles. This literary saga cemented the vein of vampires as attractive creatures, which made the success of Twilight by Stephenie Meyer.

AMC and its streaming service, AMC +, will see the launch of Interview with the Vampire in 2022, but there is still no cast for Anne Rice’s fictional universe series. Rolin Jones will serve as executive producer on the show, along with the longtime backer of breaking Bad, Mark Johnson. The latter will do from supervisor to the project.

“The challenge of adapting Anne Rice’s extraordinary work on the small screen“, According to Johnson,”it can be as awe-inspiring as it can excite.»After adapting individual works, the responsibility towards the source material it is tangible, but the executive producer is up for the challenge.

However, AMC is not limited to the only ones Vampire Chronicles; also the cycle of the Mayfair witches it’s part of the deal. With two successful franchises capable of selling more than 150 million copies worldwide, that of having Anne and Christopher Rice among the producers of the series is a must.

Jones, which he recently produced Perry Mason on behalf of HBO, describes Anne Rice as “a grieving mother and extraordinary writer, who in 1973 gave birth to what would become the greatest vampire novel ever written, with all due respect to Mr. Stoker.“

With a series aimed at both beginners and loyal readers of Rice, almost 50 years later expectations they are tall. “We know how much this book and those who follow it mean to the huge fandom. The weight of your expectations weighs on our shoulders.“

Restless lies the head wearing the canines, then. The film rights to Rice’s books recently returned to the writer, who immediately thought about bringing her vampires from the big to the small screen. Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content proposed their adaptation in 2017, but without success.

Anne Rice’s attractive bloodsuckers will mark AMC’s farewell to Better Call Saul is The Walking Dead, both part of two respective franchises that have been able to make the history of a network. We wish both the fans and the writers our heartfelt “in the mouth of the… vampire”.