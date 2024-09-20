Tens of thousands of views achieved this Thursday, a video on Gusgri Podscat’s social networks, where the person in charge of the call was interviewed “Spiritual Patrol“, a group that brings together addicted people and integrates them into a detoxification process.

This project born in Culiacanbut it has taken marked relevance, with voices against and in favor, in Tijuana, Baja California.

He video It is titled as “My life as a Chikilín of the Spiritual Patrol and the truth of the centers“.

There speaks the already known Chikilinleader of this project.

In the video of just over an hour and 46 minutes, Chikilín talks about the origins and the way of working of this project.

At the beginning he says that with this social work project, “the first steps were in Culiacán”, but the best happened in Tijuana, where he arrived in January 2023.

One characteristic of the Spiritual Patrol is to practically “pick up” addicts, grab them by force and put them in a detox center.

This is criticized by many people, because they take people against their will.

Chikilín defends this work, saying “what will can a person have who lives to consume (substances) and consumes to live?”

These are people who are “subjected” (by substances), who are only looking for 50 pesos for the next substance, he says.

Chikilín admits that he does not remember the articles, but that in the Mexican Constitution there is an article that says that, if a person does not have the will, another person of legal age can decide for him/her, that is why people are taken, even if they do not want to, to be rehabilitated.

It is the “JIREH” (the Lord will provide) Rehabilitation Clinic, a place that operates as a Christian annex. And they use a van and go, known as the “Spiritual Patrol”, to pick up people (sometimes by force) to take them to rehabilitation.

Positive results of this work are published on social media.

Chikilín points out that there are more people who support this work than those who criticize it.