Mr. Peichl, is Germany doing well again economically?

Patrick Bernau Responsible editor for economics and “Money & More” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Maja Brankovic Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, responsible for “Der Volkswirt”.

It’s better than April. But certainly not good yet.

Your own institute even speaks of a boom.

In a way, that’s a boom. We ask companies every month how they assess their situation and prospects. The low point was in April. Since then, companies have been saying: “It gets better.” So things are looking up. But we have not yet reached the level before Corona. We have been doing these surveys for 70 years. We have never had a situation like this.

And what happens now?

The current numbers are sensational right now: our survey, retail sales and so on. According to the numbers, the economy could reach 2019 levels by the end of the year. But I don’t think that will really happen.

Where do the good numbers come from? Are people buying again?

Yes. Retail sales in May and June were back at the February level. Of course things are not going well everywhere, but in some industries it is. Many smaller businesses are having problems, but bicycle retailers, for example, are booming like never before. Online trading is booming. All in all, we’ve been spending a lot more money again since May.

In addition to bicycles, furniture and swimming pools, for example, are very popular, but all are difficult to find. The Germans would spend more if they could.

The economy is not at all prepared for the structure of expenditure to change in this way. In a sense, relative prices have changed. If you go to a restaurant now, you don’t just get a meal, you also run the risk of infection. So the relative price of a restaurant visit has increased. The same goes for public transport. So people prefer to ride bikes. Incidentally, I also bought a new bike.

Just in time.

In fact, the smaller shops didn’t have much choice. And the big dealer, who according to advertising always has 10,000 bikes in stock, only had 1,000 left. In this crisis, there is also the fact that the supply chains are disrupted by Corona and there is no longer enough replenishment. In Munich, for example, Rolex watches are sold out. They are an interesting investment for some, but are no longer being manufactured. In many countries there was a total lockdown.



Andreas Peichl (41) heads the Center for Macroeconomics and Surveys at the Ifo Institute in Munich.



:



Image: Jan Roeder





So much is sold out – and you are skeptical whether the Germans will continue to spend money?

It’s shifting. People are more likely to move out of the city center now. This also means that there is no demand in the city center. In any case, in Munich it has never been easier to get an apartment in the city center. You get bigger apartments for less than before. Several of my employees have already used the situation. And then the next is How often do people buy a new pool? In the spring quarter we saw that the savings rate rose sharply, from 11 to more than 20 percent – the largest increase ever recorded in a quarter.