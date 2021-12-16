The theme of the design it is one of the most fascinating when it comes to cars. A constantly evolving theme that has decisive ramifications on how the relationship with four wheels is experienced not only by those who produce them, but above all by those who drive them. FormulaPassion.it talked about the topic with the designer Carlo Bonzanigo, who in his career was head of the Advanced Design and Concept Cars division of Citroën, Maitre Expert Design of the PSA Peugeot Citroen Group and director of Pininfarina Design, and consequently responsible for the design of various cars such as Maserati Granturismo, Citroën C3 Picasso, C4 Aircross, C1, DS9, DS Revolte, Karma GT, HK Hybrid Kinetic GT and Pininfarina Battista.

Born in Lugano, he graduated in Transportation Design from the Art Center College of Design and graduated in Mechanical Engineering (aeronautical direction) from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich. He began his career as an automotive designer at Pininfarina in 1995. He also wrote the book “Cars, Design and emotions, Celebration of aesthetic pleasure”Published by Artioli Editore 1899. Today he is an independent consultant, and he is thank you for the time he has given us.

We asked Bonzanigo for his thoughts on the design of modern cars and on the links with the past, the subject of this first article. In the second we will instead touch on the issues of the cost of today’s cars, the connection with young tastes, automation and electrification.

Doctor Bonzanigo, in your opinion, is the method of recovering design from the past valid to give personality to the cars of the future, or is it a sign that the ideas are obviously few?

“The remakes of cars of the past, some of which are very valuable and very successful, are a commercial opportunity and can be well understood. But a brand is much more than a set of aesthetic solutions. A brand is a story made up of people, ideas, products, values. A whole that creates an imaginary, a universe. A brand is an entity in constant evolution, since it must adapt to social, temporal and economic changes and I believe that the best way to make it live successfully is to interpret its spirit in ever new ways, suited to their time. That’s why I find it much more interesting and useful to look at the universe and the imagery of the brand to create new products, rather than reproducing aesthetic solutions already used in the past just because, in their time, they had been successful. There can and must be some quotes and references, but I think the real “fil rouge” should be found in the brand’s imagination and not in a specific aesthetic recipe.“.

We take a cue from the interior of the Audi GrandSphere concept, with a steering wheel that can be extracted from a compartment in a sort of dashboard which, in the standard position, is designed for autonomous driving. Is there room to see such, very disruptive cars, possibly with a living room or office style interior, in the near future? Or is it just a technological ‘game’ of houses, with no realistic possibilities?

“The transformation of the interior into future means of mobility is absolutely a fact. New needs correspond to new design and aesthetic responses. If you don’t drive, you can do something else. And therefore it is right that the interior offers multiple configuration possibilities. Concept cars are a very valuable ‘research and development’ tool. They are used to explore ideas, concepts, technologies, performances and aesthetic solutions that can later be refined and applied to production models. A sort of expansion vessel in which to expand the boundaries of creativity, transcending the constraints of series projects. And when you do these exercises, you already know that not everything proposed will be immediately transposed to production cars. But only those who stray from unknown routes discover new lands. Furthermore, these exercises also serve to gradually accustom the public, both external and internal to the company, to the future products and the future of the brand. In addition to being a valid communication and marketing tool“.

With electric cars and a reduction in dimensions, could styles that go beyond the preponderant concept of SUVs return, such as minivans or superutilitaries?

“Technical constraints are never an obstacle, but rather a stimulus to find new technical-aesthetic solutions. A good designer doesn’t have to be afraid of constraints, there is always a way to solve the equation. In each of the decades that the car has gone through, the cry of despair has sounded “with all these constraints you can no longer make cars as beautiful as they used to be!”. Yet each era has produced, and will continue to produce, its masterpieces. Electric motorization is no exception. Like any other technology, it affects the design of the means of mobility, and therefore also their aesthetics. The diversity of some mechanical parts compared to the ICE cars as well as their arrangement certainly induces to approach the design in a different way. And this is precisely the essence of the profession of designer, that is to design by combining technology, aesthetics and functionality synergistically.

I am thinking, for example, of the absence of the internal combustion engine, which frees up a certain space by offering new formal opportunities, for example on the fronts. But also to the fact that, having to house the batteries, the cars are taller and have a more demanding main section in terms of aerodynamics, a parameter that obviously affects consumption and therefore autonomy. Or the generalized increase in pace we are witnessing in current and next generations of electric cars, due to the need to house the batteries, which are still quite heavy and bulky today.

The different types of vehicles mentioned in the question are answers to as many corporate trends and I don’t think they depend on the engine technology. MPVs, after enjoying a successful period of almost 30 years, have been gradually replaced by SUVs, which have established themselves thanks to the greater sense of protection they gave to the occupants, the slightly raised seats and their ability to overcome micro – obstacles that increasingly dot the cities, which have now become urban jungles“.

The interview will continue with the second episode, published shortly on FormulaPassion.it.

(cover: HK Hybrid Kinetic GT)