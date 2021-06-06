Interview with the Chair Petteri Orpo would like to speed up access to treatment at the health center: “The big problem with our system is the scarce funding”

The government has promised to shorten the deadline for access to treatment to a week, but according to the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo, it will not be possible without extensive outsourcing of health centers. HS interviews all chairmen of parliamentary parties during municipal elections.

Coalition Party the President Petteri Orpon believes that municipal health centers should have access to emergency care within a month at the latest. Now the care guarantee is three months.

The goal of the government is much more ambitious than the Coalition, for the government has promised to shorten access to treatment deadline week.

However, the bill has not been included and Orpo does not believe that the week will take place.

According to him, public health care with current resources will not be able to for a week, but the goal would require “massive outsourcing”. According to Orpo, the budget framework also does not provide enough money for the care guarantee.

According to Orpo, the care guarantee must be accompanied by a service voucher, ie a commitment to private health care. If the health center is not reached within the time limit, the customer should be given a banknote.

“ “No administrative lull will solve this.”

The crux of the problem, he said, is that in government reform of social and health care, or war, the erection of administration and the cost of change will swallow the money that could be used to get people to the doctor quickly in health centers as well.

“The big problem with our system is scarce funding and a fragmented structure.”

Orpo agrees with the experts’ opinion that Finnish social and health care would need additional funding of about one billion euros for improvements in access to care and care for the elderly, among other things.

“No administrative lure solves this. We have an aging population and a low employment rate, and this country will survive only with a high level of employment and entrepreneurship. ”

Coalition has drummed the poorness of the government’s social security reform before the municipal elections and presented the option of directing municipalities to voluntary, sufficiently large associations of municipalities. They would run the war and get funding from the municipalities.

The government intends to establish provincial-sized welfare zones that will organize the war and receive funding for it from the state.

According to Orpo, especially small municipalities are first deprived of opportunities for influence in the war, then services.

“ “The provincial administration was problematic, but we tried to create a good one. When it collapsed, we realized that the war had to be resolved on a municipal basis. ”

On the other hand, in the government model, the heavy costs of war emerge from the shoulders of municipalities, which can fluctuate unpredictably from year to year.

The Coalition Party would build SOTE services on a voluntary basis, which sounds challenging on a national scale.

The central goal of the war, integration, ie the seamless interplay of services, is also insufficient in the municipal consortium model.

Volunteers associations of municipalities already exist, including Eksote in South Karelia, which Orpo is happy to use as an example.

In the strong areas of the Coalition, that is, around large cities, they have hardly emerged. How could such a voluntary consortium of municipalities be set up in the Turku region, for example?

“I am very sure that they would be born in most of Finland, because the readiness in the municipalities is really high, also in Southwest Finland. The atmosphere on the field has changed. ”

According to Orpo, no new provincial administration, provincial tax or provincial elections are needed to conduct the war. The vitality of municipalities should not be taken away by cutting two-thirds of their tax revenues.

The credibility of the Coalition Party’s option is eroded by the fact that when it was in the last government, the Coalition Party now supported the provincial model it had mocked. According to Orpo, the counterweight at the time was the Coalition’s freedom of choice, which was also intended to ensure smooth access to treatment and curb the increase in social security costs.

“The provincial administration was problematic, but we tried to create a good one. When it collapsed, we realized that the war had to be resolved on a municipal basis. ”

In Orpo’s opinion, sensible municipal associations should also be promoted, but on a voluntary basis.

“Funding should be found for carrots in the next term. In addition, the crisis procedure must really be a tool for the government. ”

Petteri Orpo would not regulate the same dimensioning for home care as for round-the-clock care, but would tighten its quality criteria.

Coalition announces in its municipal election program that it opposes increases in the municipal tax. The party believes that it must not be a means of economic adjustment.

Orpo also does not accept an increase in property tax, presented as one means increase tax revenues after the interest rate crisis. The increase in the municipal tax is the last resort for him and the increase in the property tax is the second last resort.

“It’s annoying when you are never given the option of increasing revenue. It means more jobs, more businesses, more tax revenue. In addition, when I myself have been making budgets in my hometown since 1996, there is always room for improvement and improvement. ”

Coalition has opposed the reforms of the current government, in addition to the war, the binding sizing of the elderly and the extension of compulsory education.

“ “Elderly services should have been considered as a whole.”

It eventually voted in favor of the nursing dimension in plenary, but Orpo still sees the problems as the biggest:

“There are not enough caregivers or funding. Elderly services should have been treated as a whole, as this now threatens home services and other forms of elderly services. ”

The orphan would still not regulate the same dimension for home care as for round-the-clock care, but would tighten its quality criteria.

According to Orpo, the shortage of carers for the elderly cannot be overcome without work-related immigration.

“There is also no full funding for extending compulsory education,” he says.

“In addition, support should be given to young people from an early age so that after primary school, every single girl and boy has the capacity to make it to secondary school. Now, not all young people at that stage have proper basic reading, writing and numeracy skills. ”

Petteri Orpo has served on previous governments as Minister of Finance, Interior, Agriculture and Forestry.

Coalition received 20.7 percent support in the last municipal elections and is the largest municipal party, which Orpo considers a special cause for pride.

The nationwide voice share is of great spiritual significance, although more important is whether the Coalition’s grip holds in big cities. Helsinki and Turku have a mayor’s seat to defend.

Support has come down steadily for sure in all elections, including the parliamentary elections. Orpo explains it by the fragmentation of the party field, when first the Greens came, then the Basic Finns and “the movements of the whole world”.

In the midst of the dispersion, it sometimes seems that the Coalition of the Coalition is lost.

“ “It must be possible to discuss government co-operation with all parties, including basic Finns.”

For example, it was difficult for people to understand the plan to abstain from the EU stimulus package. The political logic behind it did not open up to the people, but made the Coalition appear out of line, if not anti-EU.

Coalition representatives were finally allowed to vote as they wished. A clear majority supported the stimulus package, with ten MPs opposed. It was a couple more than Orpo expected.

The speech marathon organized by the basic Finns did not receive support from the Coalition Party.

“It was just a performance. That is where the prestige of parliament and politics suffers. Their criticism of the EU rose to a fairly high level, and when the party leadership talks about the euro difference, they are positions that Finns really need to think about, ”says Orpo.

What does the Coalition Party think about it, for example, with regard to future government solutions?

“It must be possible to discuss government co-operation with all parties, including basic Finns. If you start demanding that the government withdraw from the euro, then there will be no joint government program with the Coalition Party. ”

Three questions for Petteri Orpo

Tell us one concrete thing in the municipality’s decision-making power, which should be most urgently corrected in your home municipality in Turku?

“The old premises of the Turku City Orchestra have come to an end, and I would like a final investment decision to be made on the new concert hall during the forthcoming council term. It fits well on the river bank next to the city theater. ”

What would you spend 100,000 euros on in your municipality?

“Low-threshold services for young people with mental health problems. In addition, I would unload the pile of permits to mobilize investment. ”

What advice would you give to your party’s new delegates?

“It pays to be bold and bring out your own opinions. In addition, it is worth focusing on some issues and seeking support for driving them from your own group, and especially from outside the group. ”