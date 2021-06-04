Interview with the Chair Downtown Saarikko demands action to preserve the welfare state: “It also means giving up something”

HS interviews all chairmen of parliamentary parties during municipal elections. The chairman of the center, Annika Saarikko, wants technology to help care for the elderly. “Otherwise, we don’t have enough resources.”

Last in the municipal elections, the center received 17.5 percent support, and in terms of the number of delegates, it was the largest party in the elections. The city center is currently controlled by a large number of Finnish municipalities.

After the June municipal elections, the situation may be different.

Support for the city center plummets to historically low levels of around 11-12%, with no new finance minister taking over the presidency in the autumn Annika Saarikko has not received reverse support.

In the election center, the whole identity is at stake as a strong provincial power party. What does it mean for the city center if the municipal election collapses?

“I feel that this election has been written in many people’s opinion in advance,” Saarikko says.

The archipelago is not leaving to think more broadly about what would happen to the center with the election defeat. Finland and the operating culture of politics would change, is his answer.

“Politics is not just about things but also about how policies work. Are you looking for professional mediators or professional appellants? ” The archipelago asks.

“If the power of the center diminishes, it will change Finland, and then I will also ask its policy after the operating culture.”

The archipelago refers to to basic Finns, although they do not mention them by name. The party has sought to challenge the strong municipal authority of the city center, especially outside congested Finland. Based on the polls, the party may also succeed to some extent here.

When Saarikko is asked to specify what would change in the operating culture with the growing power of the basic Finns, he says that the past is no longer possible to return.

“By promising people a reality that no longer exists, I fear bad disappointments. Rather, my own party wants to be a travel partner in change, not so much in claiming that change is not true, ”he says.

“By this I mean, for example, climate change, internationalization or, for example, an aging Finland and the inevitable solutions that follow from it, that we can take care of things.”

Annika Saarikko was elected chairman of the center at the Oulu party meeting last autumn.

To the archipelago a lot of hope was put in the center when he took the chair last fall.

However, he has not gotten support. Where does this peek?

“If there was one single reason to fix it, I would definitely do it,” Saarikko says.

He is currently struck by “strong centrifugal forces” in politics. A moderate cooperative party capable of different government configurations will not find it easy to get its own message through.

“I don’t blame anyone but ourselves. Voters and Finns are not wrong, but then it is a matter of clarifying our own task. ”

Basic Finns has increased its number of candidates a lot. The party is in a good position in support surveys.

In the provincial markets and in Parliament the party repeatedly criticizes the government, for example, for its strict climate goals, which it fears will increase the cost of motoring and mobility in remote areas.

The theme is important in the strong support areas of the city center. In its municipal election program, the center writes that the use of a car should not be penalized by tax increases and new charges where there is no real alternative to it.

At the same time, in the framework of the so-called fossil-free transport roadmap, the government is also exploring ways to reduce emissions, which, if realized, have been estimated to increase the cost of movement. One of these is emissions trading in transport, the other is the tightening of the biofuel blending obligation.

“The city center has said that no fuel tax increases will be made during this government term,” Saarikko says.

For example, emissions trading is not a direct tax. It is part of a package from which emission reductions could be applied for if the government’s emissions reduction target for transport is not met by other means. In the same context, there has been talk of compensation for those for whom the use of a car is a necessity.

Emission reductions should also be sought from Annika Saariko, the chairman of the center, for improving the conditions for biogas cars and electric cars, for example.

“ “There are other ways to tackle the challenge of climate change than just talking about the absolute cost of using a car.”

According to Saarikko, the center will be run by the newly resigned Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen presented by a model based on kilometers rather than taxation of liters and the idea that in areas where a car is urgently needed, taxation could be cheaper than elsewhere. This is also being investigated.

Emission reductions should also be sought from the archipelago, for example, to improve the conditions for biogas and electric cars and to promote the conversion of internal combustion engines.

The Center has also hoped that the proliferation of telework will bring emission reductions, which will also be clarified.

The archipelago took over at the end of May against the duties of Minister of Finance. He sees aging as the biggest challenge for the municipal economy and the pressure it will put on the economy in the long run.

“If I were to say what is the most important task of my generation, then it is as if to acknowledge that there is a desire to preserve a welfare society, but action must be taken to ensure that it can survive on this basis. Then it means renewal and also giving up something. I say that well. ”

Thus, cuts may be needed from the archipelago on a municipality-by-municipality basis in the coming years. At the same time, tax increases are also part of the range of measures. The center has not been an opposition party like the Coalition Party demanding a sharp refusal to increase municipal tax increases.

The archipelago itself emphasizes options for cuts and tax increases: reorganizing operations, taking advantage of digital, or even collaborating with a neighboring community, as he lists on the HS election machine.

As for a lot of what has been said in public in recent days provincial tax, The archipelago emphasizes that sote reform in parliament should be carried out first. In this context, in addition to social and health services, rescue services will be transferred to the provinces. The provincial tax should be returned after this if the parties are prepared to delegate other tasks to the provinces.

“Then we can return to this tax debate. That is my understanding of what has been agreed in the government. ”

Annika Saarikko has previously served as Minister of Science and Culture and Minister of Family and Basic Services.

“ “I would like the Central Commissioners to be known for their ability to cooperate and for their skilful speeches.”

One one of the biggest challenges for older municipalities in the coming years is how to get enough staff to care for the elderly.

According to the assessment of the Department of Health and Welfare a total of more than 30,000 new nursing professionals will be needed for care for the elderly by 2030 due to retirement and tightening staffing.

It is feared that the staffing rate for round-the-clock care provided by the government will take skilled labor out of home care.

Saarikko says that the nurse dimensioning had to be done. However, the attractiveness of the whole sector is a challenge. From the archipelago, it must be solved by investing in work-related immigration, the attractiveness of the sector, management and well-being at work.

For home care, he would not immediately set out to adjust staffing.

“I’m not sure if sizing would solve those issues, because home care is, of course, so different in nature compared to care work done in one fixed location.”

The archipelago also highlights technology – that is, automatons and robots, for example – although it says that it is a little afraid to mention them. He emphasizes that he does not think robots care for humans.

“You have to dare to talk about this, that a medicine dispenser, for example, can make a caregiver’s job easier in a person’s home and free it up for something other than filling in the dossier,” he says.

“This is something that is bound to move forward in Finland. Otherwise we will not have enough resources. ”

Three questions for Annika Saariko

Tell us one concrete thing that should be fixed most urgently in your municipality.

“One of the most difficult things that rightly criticizes Oripää is the availability of medical services. This should be fixed. ”

What would you spend 100,000 euros on in your municipality?

“I would use it to market our municipality to companies as an investment environment.”

What advice would you give to your party’s new delegates?

“I would remind you of the importance of a good operating culture. I would like the delegates from the center to be known for their cooperation and skillful speeches, less starvation and shouting. ”