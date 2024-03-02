His latest novel is called “Tremor”: a conversation with the writer Teju Cole about the historical forgetfulness that Covid triggered, the Putinization of a USA under Trump and the human conscience as the greatest test.

Since the international success of his debut “Open City” (2011), Teju Cole, born in 1975, has been one of the most prominent literary voices of his generation. The author, who grew up in Nigeria and has lived in the United States since 1992, explores the limits of perception in novels, essays and photographic works. His measurement of the world in the age of transnational identities testifies to a unique restlessness. In the past two weeks, however, Cole fell ill with Covid for the first time. When talking about his novel “Tremor,” which is set right before the outbreak of the pandemic, he seems as if he is already on the move again.

When reading “Tremor” you are more reminded of the music of John Coltrane or Thelonious Monk than of literary models. How did this jazz-like, seemingly freely improvised narrative style come about?