Born in 1990, now 30 years old: Are there still “Ossis” and “Wessis” in this age group and the younger ones?

Of course, it is not the case that young people can be clearly identified immediately. There is still a special East German identity, but with gradations. Among the under 30-year-olds, a fifth see themselves more as East Germans than Germans; for West Germans, the relationship to West Germany is basically irrelevant. Just think of the “East Germany” calls in the football stadium. East Germany is still a specific social and experiential area.

That doesn’t have to be a disadvantage.

Exactly. East German identity and strong ties to home can also be a positive resource.

Unfortunately, “home” often also means “remote area”. How bad is that really?

Thinning and aging of the population in individual areas – something like that can be found everywhere in Europe and also in West Germany. But in East Germany it is sometimes extreme, this is due to the massive emigration after the fall of the Wall.

“East Germans are less liberal than West Germans.” Professor Steffen Mau, Humboldt University Berlin

Incidentally, this emigration has also brought about social problems because the children and grandchildren often live very far away, very differently than in the past in East Germany. After all: this trend has stopped, there has been net immigration to the east since 2017.

If you had one wish for the next 30 years, what should be done to take unity forward?

Hopefully a realistic wish: We should invest massively in the East German universities and technical colleges – and also ensure that they work much more closely with business than before. And a dream: One would have to locate the headquarters of large companies in the east, with correspondingly positive consequences for regional dynamics. Seen in this way, too, the planned Tesla factory in Brandenburg is extraordinary.