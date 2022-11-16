Stefano Franceschetti is one of the three founders of Casino2K, the all-Italian site entirely dedicated to ethical and legal online gaming. Strengthened by a passion for numbers, Stefano graduated in Business Economics and then gained work experience in large companies in the field of finance and marketing. Since he was a child he has always had an eye on the game in the round, as we believe our users and millions of people. We decided to interview him to find out how the site was born, what makes it different from other portals in the sector, but also to talk about legal gaming in general. An interesting interview that will shed light on a very popular sector, but also a delicate one when it comes to it.

Hi Stefano, welcome to Gamelegends, we want to start right away by asking you how and why casino2k was born?

Hello everyone and thanks for the interview. Casino2k was born from a long-standing friendship, around the world of games in general, between its founders: Matteo, Salvatore and Stefano. At the dawn of the web we were among the many who fell into marketing and internet traps, we were scammed by sites that were not controlled at the time and above all by scams on winning strategies that are still around. Since those days we have decided to embark on this long journey that has brought us up to today. We don’t like being scammed and we think internet users don’t like it either, so we founded casino2k.

Why trust casino2k instead of other sites?

Casino2k.com is the oldest site in the Italian market, since day one of regulation Aams/Adm we have always been at the forefront of guiding correct communication about gambling in our country. We’re Italian and we’ve always been players, we understand it and we know how to manage it and what to say to passionate users who are looking for information about it on the internet. We also help players through the forum, in short, we do this job with passion, dedication and with the right communication ethics that this delicate topic requires.

How safe is it to play online at casinos, considering the various regulations in force?

Italy is the world’s leading country in terms of gambling regulation. The security of all aspects of a gaming portal has always been the priority of our partners and licensing institutions. We have always tried to truthfully explain the game and its aspects. All to prevent players from ending up on illegal sites. Unfortunately search engines and authorities are not yet able to block the many illegal sites, you have to be very careful when you search about gambling on the internet.

Couldn’t the reintroduction of advertising help?

In my opinion, no, the supply chain has already demonstrated in the past that it is unable to manage correct communication. Do you remember the months preceding the dignity decree how pressing and misleading the promotional messages were? I would never want to think of my son being bombarded with gambling ads all over the place. For casino games, the conventional marketing we see everywhere I believe is no longer applicable.

If one of our users is interested in getting information, how do you recommend proceeding?

On our site there are several guides. For those who are completely inexperienced, we certainly recommend reading the general instructions page that you find on the home page, some things could be trivial but others could be useful. If they are looking for a portal where to play, surely our famous list is perfect for choosing in safety. Then there are guides for bonuses, payment systems and much more. If they don’t find information or have doubts, we are always available on the forum to take charge of problems and answer questions and curiosities.

Could you briefly tell us the fundamental concepts for consciously dealing with gambling in a casino?

Without going around too much, you need to be aware that luck is the key to winning and that it is advisable to set up a spending budget in relation to your wallet. Gambling is fun and should be taken as such, both for gambling and for all other games.

What kind of games do you present?

We explain the classic casino games, green tables and slot machines, which are our favorites. In general we try to explain how to play, describing some strategies and making demos available. On games like blackjack and roulette, for example, there are so many things to say that can be explored on our site. I want to reiterate that to win you need above all luck and that there are no strategies that allow you to win 100%, so beware of scams.

Finally, thanking you and saying goodbye, can you give us your opinion on the future of online gaming in general?

The future seems somewhat uncertain in all areas, but I want to be optimistic and look at it with positivity. With regard to casino games, on an international level the trend seems to be towards progressive regulation in all, or at least almost all, countries, the process takes time. As far as games in general are concerned, however, we notice a continuous increase in the offer, on all levels, which can only please all players. Even on payment systems, evolution never stops, cryptocurrencies are an increasingly widespread, unregulated and prohibited reality in Italy, so you have to be careful. The trend towards ever greater interaction could lead to the entry of virtual reality into games, as has already happened and is happening and as it could be with live casinos which have been an absolute novelty for many years now.