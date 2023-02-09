It’s raining in Milan, but Simone Cipriani doesn’t need an umbrella. Not because a driver drove him to the door of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), Italy’s fashion chamber, just opposite Milan Cathedral. No, Cipriani walks here, his welted leather shoes get just as wet as his dark blue suit made of fine wool, but he doesn’t mind. Even his father thought umbrellas were useless stuff, and Cipriani upholds this family tradition. He has nothing against tools, quite the opposite.

Together with the CNMI, Cipriani, who is also a representative of the United Nations and founder of the Ethical Fashion Initiative of the International Trade Center and the World Trade Organization, is working on an extremely useful toolbox: he is developing methods for companies to carry out their social and environmental corporate due diligence. With which they can achieve the 2030 Agenda, those 17 goals of the UN for worldwide sustainable development on an economic, social and ecological level, which were agreed within the framework of the Paris Agreement.